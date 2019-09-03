A suspect was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with the fatal knifing of an elderly Indian American Sikh man in Tracy, Calif., an incident that some community members are deeming a hate crime.
Parmjit Singh, 64, who wore a religiously-mandated turban and beard, was taking his routine evening walk Aug. 25 evening through Gretchen Talley Park near his home. According to police and coroner’s reports, the suspect, Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads, ambushed Singh by coming at him from behind, and knifed him at the throat, delivering a clean slit. Singh bled out and died at the scene of the crime.
Police arriving at the scene administered aid, but Singh was pronounced dead at the scene. The autopsy report also shows knife wounds on Singh’s right hand, suggesting he was trying to defend himself.
Kreiter-Rhoads, 21, was arrested Aug. 31 at his place of residence. Tracy Police Department spokesman Trevin Freitas told India-West that the suspect was identified from surveillance camera footage showing him fleeing the scene, and also by tips from community members. The surveillance camera footage was released to the public last week by Tracy police, in an attempt to gain information about the suspect.
Kreiter-Rhoads, currently in custody at San Joaquin County Jail, was scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 4. He has been charged with murder.
Freitas said the incident was not being investigated as a bias-motivated incident. “There is no evidence to suggest this is a hate crime,” he said, adding that police are still investigating the case to establish a motive. The lieutenant said he could not confirm whether there was security camera footage of the knifing, but did say that police do not plan to release any additional footage at this time.
Security camera footage of the crime could determine whether Kreiter-Rhoads made racist statements or behaviors as he slit Singh’s throat.
Singh’s son-in-law, Harnek Singh Kang, told India-West that the victim’s wallet and cell phone were found near him, seeming to suggest that robbery was not the motive. But Freitas, who could not confirm if Singh’s belongings were still with him when police arrived, said that an attempted robbery could still be a possible motive.
Singh’s family is working with the organization United Sikhs to get hate crime charges added to the case. Megan Daly, a spokeswoman for United Sikhs, told India-West that the organization has reached out to the FBI and to the Department of Justice. An FBI agent has been working with Tracy police and has met with Singh’s family, said Daly.
“It is our experience that local police seldom pursue hate crime charges,” said Daly, adding that the burden of proof for such a charge is difficult to prove. “But it is clearly pre-meditated,” she said, noting there are known white supremacist groups in Central California.
Community members have also suggested Kreiter-Rhoads attacked Singh as part of a gang initiation, according to Daly.
United Sikhs has asked the Tracy Police Department for surveillance camera footage of the actual knifing, but were told that the camera — different from the one that captured the suspect fleeing — was not functional at the time of the attack.
"We applaud Tracy PD for working tirelessly on this case,” said United Sikhs in a press statement. “On behalf of Parmjit's family, we will continue to work with local and federal authorities to ensure justice is served to the fullest extent of the law, including murder and hate crime charges."
The family attended Singh's autopsy. Watch the video here, released by United Sikhs.
Kang told India-West his father-in-law was a farmer from India who immigrated to the U.S. in 2017 to live with his family in Tracy. Singh worked at the Ghirardelli Chocolate Factory in nearby Stockton.
Singh leaves behind his wife Amarjit Kaur, son Surinder, daughter Mohini Kaur Kang, and three grand-children. Singh and his wife were living with the Kangs.
A funeral has been scheduled for Sept. 14. The family has invited the public to attend Singh’s funeral at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., Tracy, CA 95376 on Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Langar will be offered after the services.
Kang told India-West he plans to attend all court hearings for Kreiter-Rhoads. “I want to see that idiot’s face, and I want to see his family, see who’s behind him,” he said.
“They don’t know each other. Why did he murder my father? He came from behind. He is a coward. If you want to fight, you have to show your face.” said Kang, who refers to Singh as his father, as he lost his own at the young age of 8. He described Singh as a sportsman, “stronger than me.”
“I believe we will get justice,” said Kang. “This is a pretty hard time for the family. Such a big loss. We are preparing for the funeral and to say bye-bye to our father.”
An evening vigil was held in the memory of Singh on Aug. 28 evening at the scene of the crime in Gretchen Tally Park. Indian American community activist Jass Sangha, one of the organizers of the vigil, told India-West that more than 1,000 people showed up to mourn Singh.
“We are not assuming this is a hate crime, but we are not ruling that out,” said Sangha, who is running for the mayoral seat in the 2020 election.
“We are confident that the police are doing a good job. They were at the crime scene all night, working diligently,” she said.
Police met with community leaders Aug. 26 evening to apprise them of their investigation. “The community here is very shaken up,” said Sangha, noting that — though the Tracy community by and large is quite peaceful — “in the last four to five years, we have seen these kinds of crimes more frequently.”
United Sikhs has established a GoFundMe page for Singh’s family, to help with funeral and related expenses. The page can be viewed at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rest-in-peace-parmjit-singh.
