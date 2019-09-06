Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads, charged with the Aug. 25 evening murder of elderly Sikh Indian American Parmjit Singh, was arraigned Sept. 4, but entered no plea.
Kreiter-Rhoads appeared before Judge Ronald Northrup in San Joaquin County Superior Court, who ordered him detained without bail. Kreiter-Rhoads is scheduled to make his next appearance in court on Sept. 16. He has been charged with first degree murder and possession of a non-firearm weapon. The local Indian American community and the organization United Sikhs are advocating for hate crime charges to be added. The Tracy Police Department previously told India-West there is no evidence to substantiate charges of a hate crime.
The 21-year-old previously served 15 days in jail this year on a misdemeanor DUI.
According to reports from the Tracy Police Department and the San Joquin County Coroner’s office, on the evening of Aug. 25, as Singh, 64, was taking his daily stroll in Gretchen Talley Park near his home, Kreiter-Rhoads ambushed Singh by coming up behind him and slit his throat with a knife. Singh also had knife wounds on his hand, according to the coroner’s report, indicating he had tried to defend himself.
Singh bled out at the scene, even as emergency personnel attempted to administer aid.
Kreiter-Rhoads was arrested at his home Aug. 31, based on surveillance camera footage which shows him fleeing from the scene and tips from the community. (see earlier story: https://bit.ly/2ktlKbS)
Singh and his wife had arrived from India just two years earlier to live with his daughter Mohini, and son-in-law Harnek Singh Kang.
Kang told India-West earlier this week that he plans to attend all of Kreiter-Rhoads’ court hearings, in an attempt to understand why the young man killed his father-in-law. Speaking to this publication after the Sept. 4 arraignment, Kang said: “He should accept what he’s done and plead guilty. Why is he playing games now?”
Kang said he tried to look Kreiter-Rhoads in the eye, but the suspect would not look at him. The suspect’s family was in court, including his parents, sister, and other relatives.
The family has invited the public to attend Singh’s funeral at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., Tracy, CA 95376 on Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Langar will be offered after the services.
United Sikhs, which is providing pro-bono legal service to Singh’s family, has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and other expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rest-in-peace-parmjit-singh.
