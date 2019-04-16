MODESTO, Calif. — A man suspected of being in the country illegally pleaded not guilty April 11 to killing a Northern California police officer during a traffic stop, in a case that has rekindled a debate over California’s sanctuary law that limits law enforcement’s cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
An attorney for Paulo Virgen Mendoza entered the not guilty plea to a murder charge in Stanislaus Superior Court, the Modesto Bee reported. Mendoza is charged with fatally shooting Newman Police Officer Cpl. Ronil Singh on Dec. 26.
Investigators say Singh suspected Mendoza of drunken driving.
Authorities say Mendoza was in the country illegally and was fleeing back to his native Mexico when he was arrested two days after Singh’s killing near Bakersfield.
President Donald Trump seized on the case to call for tougher border security amid a fight with congressional Democrats over funding for a border wall, which has forced a partial government shutdown.
The sheriff leading the investigation blamed California’s sanctuary law for preventing local authorities from reporting Gustavo Perez Arriaga to U.S. immigration officials for two previous drunken driving arrests. If he had been deported, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said, Cpl. Ronil Singh of the tiny Newman Police Department would still be alive.
The case was put on hold in January to determine if Mendoza was mentally fit to stand trial. On April 11, a judge determined he was competent to stand trial after Mendoza was examined by a psychiatrist.
Mendoza is still identified in Stanislaus County jail records as Gustavo Perez Arriaga, an alias that he used when arrested. But he’s referred to in court by his given name.
Prosecutors say Mendoza is eligible for the death penalty.
India-West adds: A federal grand jury Feb. 21 indicted seven more people in the fatal slaying of Singh, including relatives and a girlfriend who allegedly were helping the fugitive flee to Mexico before he was arrested in Bakersfield, Calif. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Tv5xmP)
Singh, a Fijian Indian American police officer, was working an extra shift on Dec. 26 night. He had served on the force since 2011 and had a five-month-old baby son with his wife Annamika
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.