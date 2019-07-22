A suspect who severely beat a Queens, New York, Hindu priest multiple times July 18 morning was not charged with a hate crime during his arraignment, as New York police said there was no indication of racial animus in the attack.
Several Indian American organizations have asked the Queens District Attorney’s office to investigate and charge the case as a hate crime.
On July 18 morning around 11 a.m., Indian American Harish Chander Puri, a priest at the Shiv Shakti Peeth temple at 8502 264th Street in Queens, was walking to the temple. New York Police Detective Ahmed Nasser told India-West that the suspected attacker, Sergio Gouveia, came up to him.
The two allegedly got into a dispute, which escalated into physical violence, said Nasser. The detective said Puri told police officers that the dispute erupted over the fact that he, the victim, was walking in the suspect’s neighborhood.
Local media outlets reported that Gouveia screamed at Puri: “This is my neighborhood.” But Nasser said the victim’s statement to police did not indicate that.
Gouveia allegedly beat Puri multiple times with an umbrella, causing lacerations and bruising to his nose, arm, chest, and leg, Nasser said.
Police records do not indicate that Puri attempted to fight back against Gouveia, according to Nasser.
Puri was hospitalized for two days after the attack, but has since recovered. A Pix11 interview with the victim July 21 showed Puri with multiple injuries on his neck and face. The priest told the Pix11 interviewer he is still in pain.
Gouveia was arrested July 19. He has been arraigned and was charged with 3rd degree felony assault; criminal possession of a weapon; and 2nd degree felony harassment, which is charged when hitting, kicking, shoving, or pushing is involved.
According to the criminal complaint, forwarded to India-West from the Queens District Attorney’s office, Puri told NYPD 105th Precinct Officer Danielle Renna that Gouveia engaged him in a verbal dispute and then began to beat him repeatedly, causing multiple lacerations. Puri told Renna that the thrashing caused him “severe pain,” as well as “annoyance and alarm.”
The police officer said in the criminal complaint that she found the attacker lying on top of the victim when she arrived at the scene, and confirmed that Puri had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The criminal complaint states no evidence indicating a hate crime.
Ikimulisa Livingston, director of communications at the Queens District Attorney's Office, told India-West that Gouveia has been released on his own recognizance until his next court date on Sept. 17.
Asked whether hate crime charges would be added in Gouveia’s case, Livingston said the investigation is still ongoing. She declined to answer a question as to whether evidence gathered thus far constitutes indications of a hate crime.
South Asian Americans Leading Together, along with the Hindu American Foundation, Sadhana, and the Council on American Islamic Relations have all called upon the NYPD and the DA’s office to investigate the case as a hate crime.
SAALT tied the incident to President Donald Trump’s attacks on four progressive congresswomen of color, who, he suggested, should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”
During a Congressional fight over funding a border wall, Trump took to Twitter to attack Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts), Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan). (See india-West story here: https://bit.ly/2JMx6Au)
Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, and Tlaib were born in the U.S. Omar, who was born in Somalia, arrived in the country at the age of 12. At a Greenville, North Carolina rally for Trump July 17, the attack against Omar escalated as Trump supporters chanted “send her back” as the president allegedly watched on.
"There will be no end to hate violence unless we disrupt and dismantle the racist narratives and policies leading to this violence. This should start from the top, but instead the highest levels of government are encouraging this violence," said Lakshmi Sridaran, SAALT's interim co-executive director, in a press statement.
“Racist political rhetoric from this administration is dangerous. It has a direct impact on communities of color across the country,” she said.
HAF director of communications Mat McDermott said in a statement: “Such an attack — occurring as it did in the borough of Queens, perhaps the most ethnically diverse place in the entire world — is particularly senseless and tragic.”
He noted that the case has garnered the support of Reps. Tom Suozzi, Grace Meng, and Carolyn Maloney, all Democrats from New York. HAF praised New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for sending community liaison officer Rohan Narine to the mandir.
“HAF urges police to investigate the attack as a hate crime, and if it is determined that bias was indeed the motivation, for the appropriate charges added to those of assault, harassment, and weapons possession that Gouveia already faces,” said McDermott in the statement.
Sadhana: A Coalition of Progressive Hindus has circulated a petition asking for the case to be investigated as a hate crime. Ninety Indian American organizations and religious leaders of various faiths have signed the Sadhana petition as of press time July 22: https://bit.ly/2JYB7Sd.
“Bigotry and xenophobia does not distinguish between Hindus and Muslims, or black or brown skin. When the US President targets immigrants and refugees and encourages chants of ‘send her back’ at rallies, this results in real harm inflicted on our communities,” stated the organization.
“We stand by our Hindu brethren during this hardship. No human being should suffer through an assault because of his color or faith,” said CAIR-NY executive director Afaf Nasher in a press statement.
“As hate crimes continue to break record numbers, our president revels in promoting a divisive, racist nation. The president can help our nation heal if he wanted to, but he shamefully chooses to stoke flames for his political gain.
