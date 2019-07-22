Hindu priest Harish Chander Puri was attacked near the Shiv Shakti Peeth July 18, allegedly by Sergio Gouveia, 52, who hit him repeatedly with an umbrella. Indian American organizations have written to police to investigate the case as a hate crime, but New York Police Department Det. Ahmed Nasser told India-West: “Police have no record of the suspect uttering racist statements.” He further said that the victim’s statement did not indicate any indications of racial animus. (screen grab of Pix11 video)