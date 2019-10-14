The trial for an Indian American man accused of killing his wife, her parents and the mother-in-law’s sister in Ohio will begin Sept. 1, 2020.
Gurpreet Singh, 37, is charged with four counts of pre-meditated aggravated murder in the April 28 deaths of his wife, Shalinderjit Kaur; her parents, Hakiakat Singh Pannag and Parmjit Kaur; and Parmjit's sister, Amarjit Kaur, in West Chester, Ohio. The victims were shot a total of 18 times, according to a Butler County, Ohio coroner’s report.
Singh, a truck driver, himself called police to say he had come home to find the bodies. He then drove to Branford, Connecticut where he was arrested July 2; he was then extradited back to West Chester.
If he is found guilty of all charges, Singh faces the death penalty. Investigators have not yet established a motive for the heinous crime, but local media reports indicate Singh may have been having a dispute with his in-laws over land in India.
The accused man is being held in Butler County Jail, without bail. He appeared in court Oct. 10. Judge Gregory Howard ordered Singh to continue to be held without bail and set the trial date for fall of next year.
Singh’s defense attorney Charlie Rittgers told local news media that his client maintains his innocence.
"Absolutely. As we all know from civics, we're presumed innocent until proven guilty," Rittgers said.
Between now and the trial next September, there will be several pretrial hearings; Rittgers has filed a motion asking that the hearings be closed to the public so that a prospective jury pool can remain unbiased until the trial.
India-West earlier reported that — before Singh was deemed to be the killer of his family — the local Sikh Indian American community provided a lot of support to the widowed man after the shootings and told local media that at least two of the victims were active members of the temple. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Mwgz6J)
At a July 2 press briefing, West Chester Police Chief Joel Herzog said: “This is a heinous crime that has impacted the entire West Chester community, particularly the Sikh community.”
He thanked the local Sikh community for its help in finding the suspect. “They have been very helpful and provided the lead that led to the arrest,” he said, noting that multiple agencies have been involved in finding a suspect, including the FBI and several local law enforcement agencies.
The whereabouts of Singh’s two children remained unknown at press time.
