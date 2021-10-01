LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a gas station employee was shot and killed the morning of Sept. 26.
The shooting happened around 5:40 a.m. at a Chevron gas station near the intersection of 148th Street and state Highway 99 in unincorporated Lynnwood, KING5 reported.
The sheriff's office said the suspect entered the store and shot the employee working inside. The employee was pronounced dead at the scene.
The employee, identified Sept. 27 as Tejpal Singh, 60, of Snohomish, died at the scene of a gunshot wound, according to the county medical examiner.
Detectives believe the suspect was attempting to rob the gas station. The sheriff's office said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.
Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is asked to call 911.
India-West reports: A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to cover the funeral expenses for Singh.
According to the account of the incident on the GoFundMe page, Singh “was opening the store doing his normal morning shift duties” when the suspect shot him.
“Tejpal Singh was a happy and loving man who everyone adored,” the GoFundMe page noted. “He immigrated to the U.S. from Jalandhar in 1986 and was an honest and hardworking man. He was the one man who could cheer up whole room with all his jokes, and was the life of the party.”
The fundraiser received $60,215 donations before it stopped accepting donations.
Singh is survived by his wife and three children. The funds collected will be used for funeral expenses and to assist the family with other expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.