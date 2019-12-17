A 22-year-old white male charged with felony malicious harassment and assault for allegedly strangling an Indian American Uber driver in Bellingham, Washington, pleaded not guilty Dec. 13 in Whatcom County, Washington Superior Court.
Malicious harassment is the equivalent of a hate crime in Washington state, a spokeswoman for the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s office told India-West last week.
According to charging documents released to India-West by the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s office, Sikh American Uber driver Paramjit Singh, who wears his religiously-mandated articles of faith including a turban and beard, picked up Grifin Levi Sayers at his apartment early Dec. 5 morning, sometime before 4 a.m. Singh drove Sayers to get fast food and cigarettes and then drove him back to his apartment.
Singh told police that when he drove Sayers back, the suspect became verbally and physically abusive. He alleged that Sayers grabbed him by the neck, and strangled him for 5 to 10 seconds by squeezing his throat. Singh told police he was unable to breathe as Sayers strangled him.
The assailant also made comments about Singh’s turban and his nationality, according to the charging documents.
Singh managed to escape and fled on foot before calling 911. He left his car with Sayers still in it. Police located the suspect on the back porch of his apartment and booked him on assault charges. The following day, Sayers posted $13,000 in bail and was released.
The suspect told police that he had taken a ride from Singh and discussed his ethnicity, but denied physically abusing him.
A spokesperson for Uber told India-West: “Violence and discrimination have no place in the uber community. What’s been reported is unacceptable and we immediately removed the rider’s access to the platform.”
Since Uber drivers use their own vehicles, they are free to put a glass shield between the front and rear seats for their safety, or make any other modifications to increase their safety, said the spokesperson, adding also that Uber is working with local law enforcement on the investigation.
Uber has implemented a number of safety features for drivers, including an emergency button, share trip feature, and 911 integration technology. The company has also launched “Ride Check,” to help make sure drivers and riders are OK in the event of a possible crash.
In a number of markets, Uber has launched “Greenlight Hubs” where drivers can drop in to speak with someone from Uber in person. Drivers can also use the “Share Trip” feature so that others can follow the trip.
(See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/36GpOI5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.