Raytheon Company May 13 announced that Daniel Mai of Massachusetts won the 2019 Raytheon MathCounts National Championship, with Indian American Suyash Pandit finishing as the runner-up.
Mai won the final round of the competition over Pandit by answering the question: "What is the quotient of 5040 divided by the product of its unique prime factors?" during the Countdown Round, in which the top 12 mathletes competed in head-to-head matchups.
He gave the correct answer, 24, in just 22.53 seconds.
As national champion, Mai is the recipient of the $20,000 Donald G. Weinert College Scholarship and a trip to U.S. Space Camp.
Mai was the second-ranked competitor going into the Countdown Round, based on his written test scores. Pandit, 14, of Portland, Oregon, was the Countdown Round runner-up.
This is the 11th year that Raytheon Company has served as title sponsor of the competition as part of its global commitment to science, technology, engineering and math education. To continue developing the next generation of STEM innovators and professionals, Raytheon has extended its sponsorship of this elite math competition through 2025.
More than 90,000 students participated in the local and state competitions that led to the event, the 36th in the MATHCOUNTS Foundation's history.
