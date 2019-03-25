Liyna Anwar, a 29-year Indian American journalist, has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive form of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow. But her fight is proving to be even more tough since she is also struggling to find a transplant donor match.
To aid in their efforts, her family has created a Facebook page, Help Liyna Find a Donor, which says that Anwar is currently undergoing intense chemotherapy, but her best chance for a cure is a bone marrow transplant.
“Our immediate family has been tested, but the doctors need to find a better match. To assist in these efforts, we are turning to Be The Match and you all to find the best match for Liyna,” the family urges on the page.
“She’s the person who lights up a room with her effortless sense of humor; the one who will drop anything to help her friends and family,” the page reads.
After living and working for five years as a journalist in New York, Anwar recently moved back to her native Southern California for a new job, joining The Los Angeles Times as a podcast producer.
“But just as she was settling into her new apartment and life,” her family explains, “Liyna began to feel sick. What she thought was a normal cold turned out to be acute myeloid leukemia. She is currently at City of Hope Hospital receiving intense chemotherapy.”
The family goes on to note how simple the process of donating bone marrow is, adding, “only 30 percent of patients who need a bone marrow transplant find a match in their own families.”
Anwar’s search for a match has highlighted a bigger issue within the South Asian community: the low probability of finding the right bone marrow donor match within the South Asian community.
The Help Liyna Find a Donor page notes that finding a match is much more likely from the same ethnic community, but “South Asians comprise only a small minority on the Be The Match Registry, making it especially difficult for South Asian patients to find a match.”
Of the 19 million people in the registry, less than three percent are of South Asian descent, Joyce Valdez, a community outreach specialist for the nonprofit Be the Match, confirmed to NBC News.
According to NBC News, Be The Match has been working with the Anwar family to organize bone marrow registry drives in South Asian communities across the United States by visiting community organizations, mosques and temples to dispel misconceptions about the donation process.
“If you are between 18-44 and mostly in good health and wanting to save a life, you absolutely should sign up to become a potential donor,” Valdez said. “You never know, you might be that one person who could be the cure that the person needs.”
#SwabForLiyna has also been trending online, with Indian American celebrities like Mindy Kaling and Hasan Minhaj lending their voice to the cause.
“South Asians. Let’s help Liyna find a bone marrow transplant. Register here: http://join.bethematch.org/SWABFORLIYNA,” Minhaj tweeted along with a link to register as a donor.
His post was shared by hundreds, including Kaling, who urged her followers to sign up, writing: “I just signed up! All my fellow south Asians, let’s make a difference here – it’s so easy, and one day it could be you or someone you love.”
On March 14, Kaling shared an update, writing: “Today I’m doing a buccal swab for @BeTheMatch to see if I could help someone diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma or other life-threatening diseases. It only takes a couple minutes and the kit has everything you need!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.