REDONDO BEACH, Calif. — Glitz, glamour and pizazz are some of the many attributes that could be used to describe an evening that brought together talented individuals. Talent from various film and entertainment industries were present at a Sept. 28 event presented by Awaaz Productions in association with Gerald I Wolff & Associates at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center here.
“Bollywood, Chinawood, Hollywood, Latinwood, and Nollywood,” the organizers declared, were a few of the many different industries which came together to embrace talent and diversity.
The gathering was meant to present two sets of awards. The World Film Festival Signature Awards which are meant to “encourage and celebrate films with a unique appeal to movie lovers and to recognize the inspiring artists who have made them.” The Art World 4 Peace Awards were given to “commemorate successes in the fine arts category around the world.”
Celebrities walked the red carpet and had photographers rushing to take their images. After the Indian, American, and Mexican national anthems were rendered, Tanaaz and Bakhtiyaar Irani, the dynamic husband and wife duo and hosts for the evening, emphasized the importance of diversity. “We are here to celebrate talent from all over the word because talent transcends borders,” said Tanaaz.
Hindu-Mex TV is an upcoming television channel that is slated to air in Mexico with Indian content. Dr. Fasi Khurram, the creator this concept as well as the executive producer and producer of the event, explained, “We want to showcase Indian talent in Mexico.” Along with Sergi Maas, Rashmi Shah, Gabriel Navarro and Sergio Reynoso, Khurram came on stage to sign the agreement and turn the idea into reality.
The Lifetime Achievement awardee was the late Gerald I Wolff. The award was presented by Jesse T., known for his PR and media business in Hollywood, and accepted by Sid Fish, Wolff’s assistant. “Gerald was a wonderful man and my mentor,” said Khurram, who was the co-presenter.
Throughout the evening there was entertainment from various musicians such as Freda Payne, Mar Garcia and Gabriel Navarro, Shannon K. and, from Bollywood, Kumar Sanu. There was also a fashion show by Burning Guitar, and a Euroban Couture clothing line that combines European couture and American Urban Street was presented.
Among a slew of WFF Signature Awards 2019 winners were Rajeev Khinchi, show director; Sandeep Singh, best producer for the movie “PM Narendra Modi”; Radio Mirchi USA, best radio network station USA; Taran Adarsh, Bollywood critic; Vivek Oberoi, Bollywood actor; and Kumar Sanu, best Bollywood singer. Additionally, the winners of the Art World 4 Peace Awards 2019 went to Paramita Bhattacharyya for dance; Kumar Sanu and Madhumita Chatterjee for duet song; Nani Pramod, solo song; and Suman Chelani for global peace leadership.
Celebrities who were present at the event included Kumar Sanu, Taran Adarsh, Sandeep Singh, Asif Marchant, Achariya Manish, and Rajeev Khinchi from Bollywood; Freda Payne, Terry Moore, and Sherry Brown from Hollywood; Sergio Reynoso, Gabriel Navarro, Sergi Mass, and Mar Garcia from Latinwood; and Suman Chelani, Miss India Intercontinental 2018.
Rram Tahsildar and Bhavna Chawla were also recognized by Rashmi Shah.
