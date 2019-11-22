BURLINGAME, Calif. – Ideas and initiatives ranging for making Akshaya Patra kitchens more environmentally and financially sustainable to reducing the cost of meals without compromising on quality and greater community outreach to attracting high net worth individuals in India to the non-profit were discussed at a TAPForums event Nov. 14 the Hyatt Regency here.
Attendees at the forum included Indian American venture capitalists, serial entrepreneurs, thought leaders, non-profit executives and others. “Growth is not the problem for Akshaya Patra but one of our challenges is how to grow sustainably,” said Shridhar Venkat, CEO of Akshaya Patra India.
At the event, part of “TapForums: Empowering Dialogue; Investing with Impact,” Venkat spoke about the decentralized and centralized kitchen models of the non-profit and a pilot being run for the community kitchen model in Mathura in U.P. that is geared towards higher community participation by extending employment opportunities to the community members, especially women.
“We want to enhance the impact of Akshaya Patra at the community level with an aim to create a holistic and sustainable development model that is deep rooted in the community,” added Venkat. He noted that similar to the decentralized kitchen model, the community kitchens also allow greater flexibility in catering to local tastes, and with reduction in travel time, food can stay hot for the children during their midday meals.
“Every dollar invested in a school meal gives back a return of $10. Right now, our biggest returns are the human interest stories that we hear. I also envision a day when the children who have been beneficiaries of the meals will begin giving back,” said Venkat.
In a panel on challenges and opportunities for growth and his involvement with Akshaya Patra, Pawan Patil, a World Bank executive and economist, opined, “My journey with Akshaya Patra is very personal. My family comes from abject poverty and we know what’s it like just a generation away to live with famine because of drought. In our family, we had to choose to give a meal to a child—younger or older, male or female. This is the environment in which I grew up—hearing and experiencing these stories—and decided to work towards reduction of poverty as my life’s purpose.” He added that more people need to know about the non-profit and its work.
“Akshaya Patra can become a lighthouse that others all round the world can learn from for the benefit of children globally,” stated Patil, and suggested that the organization can look for ways to scale that transcend traditional thinking.
Others, too, reiterated the need for spreading greater awareness of the work of the organization. “Akshaya Patra is a benchmark for NGOs in India. If we don’t address hunger, it has an impact on physical and cognitive development of children, but also on the society as a whole,” noted Srivatsan Rajan, a partner at Bain and Company and a board member of Akshaya Patra USA. He added that the need to address hunger is not just for school age children but even before, as malnutrition sets in early and issues of hunger extend beyond school to times when children are home or during vacations, too.
In the panel on investing in social impact, investors chimed in with their thoughts on trends in investing and spending habits of millennials both in for-profit and non-profit ventures. “Millennials are more purpose driven and want to buy from purpose driven companies and we are seeing a change in mindset,” said Dulari Amin, board member on Beyond Capital and co-founder of Synergy Ventures.
Getting people to spend time and being involved with the mission of the organization beyond money was also reiterated by the experts as another essential for scaling.
Venkat added that donors ask about transparency, overheads of the non-profit and how they can meet the children to see an impact of their organization first-hand. “We do tours of kitchens and schools for prospects and donors,” said Venkat. He also spoke about the collaboration of Accenture with Akshaya Patra and how the former has created a pilot of a smart kitchen on a pro bono basis.
