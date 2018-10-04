An Indian tuberculosis survivor, Nandita Venkatesan, spoke Sept. 26 at the United Nations’ annual General Assembly in New York.
Venkatesan shared her survival story to the bevy of world leaders in attendance, calling the inclusion of her speech “humbling,” according to an NPR report.
"Not long ago I was just a girl lying in bed with a hopeless future. I never thought I'd get out of bed, let alone fly to New York," she said in the report.
Just a few days after her 24th birthday, Venkatesan woke up in her Mumbai home to silence. She couldn't hear her brother speaking to her. With no warning, she had lost her hearing. It was 2013, and Venkatesan had just finished through treatment for her second bout of tuberculosis, the NPR report said.
Tuberculosis is the deadliest infectious disease, causing 1.6 million deaths in 2017, according to a report by the World Health Organization.
India has the largest number of TB cases in the world. About a quarter of the 10 million people in the world who are sick with TB live in India, it said.
After her first diagnosis in 2007, when she was a first-year university student, Venkatesan took 10 to 15 pills each day for over a year. The side effects of the medications and the stigma associated with the disease affected her ability to lead a normal college life and caused her great mental strife. But after the treatment, she was told that was the end, the report said.
When the familiar stomach pains returned a few years later, Venkatesan was disheartened, according to the report.
"I never expected I would get it again. I had just started my life over," Venkatesan said. "I had clear assurance [from her doctors] that I would never get it again, so it was a shock."
The return of the infection required intensive treatment, including surgeries to remove the infected parts of her intestine and a series of drug injections. The injections cured her TB but, as can happen with these drugs, left her unable to hear, it said.
At the U.N. meeting, Venkatesan, now a 28-year-old business journalist for Mumbai's Economic Times, spoke about the many ways in which TB has affected her life since she was declared TB-free in 2013.
It's a positive development for the U.N. to include survivors of TB in the discussion, Venkatesan says, because stigma around TB often prevents people from speaking up about living with the illness, the NPR report said.
As a young woman dealing with the disease largely on her own, she was lacking a mentor to tell her how to get through. She lost weight and some of her hair due to the medications, and her hope dwindled, too. Her parents were supportive, she says, but they didn't have any more knowledge about TB than she did, the report added.
For Venkatesan turning to dance helped her regain her independence.
She began performing classical Indian dance when she was 7 but stopped while she was going through her treatments. When she lost her hearing, Venkatesan wondered if she could return to this beloved pastime. While she could no longer hear music, she memorized beats and used the floor vibrations to sync with the other dancers.
She tells those with the disease, "You will see better days." And she says they feel better knowing there's someone else out there like them, the report said.
At the U.N. she concluded her remarks by saying: "Esteemed leaders, I can't hear you today, but I'll make sure you hear me — loud and clear."
