Penn Wharton Entrepreneurship May 6 announced that team Aerate, founded by six Wharton and Penn engineering undergraduate students, was named the winner of the third annual Startup Challenge.
The competition was held May 3 at the Wharton School on the University of Pennsylvania campus.
Aerate’s novel, patent pending air conditioner functions as a dehumidifier and air cooler up to 20 times more efficient than others in the market, a news release said.
Specifically designed for high humidity environments, Aerate plans to bring this climate-friendly product to the Indian market to combat the growing need for cool air, it said.
Aerate predicts that by 2050, the global population will purchase 3.3 million new air conditioners. In India, the need is greater than ever, and many expect the country to become the world’s top user of electricity for cooling, according to the Penn news release.
Chief financial officer and co-founder Ashwin Kishen was always jarred by the heat when visiting relatives in India. This experience resonated with the Indian American student and it fueled his entrepreneurial drive at Penn, according to the university.
Along with Kishen, Aerate’s founders include Spencer Collins, Jake Fine, Yann Pfitzer, Connor Sendel and Sam Weintraub. Together, they developed their concept while enrolled in Penn’s Mechanical Engineering and Applied Mechanics program, focusing on technology that could tackle climate change.
Aerate also recently won the 2019 Pennvention competition held by Weiss Tech House.
The Startup Showcase is the biggest entrepreneurship event of the year at the University of Pennsylvania, showcasing the best and brightest student minds and their ventures. The eight finalist teams were selected that morning from nearly 30 semifinalist teams, after a morning of intense, closed-door pitches to panels of alumni entrepreneurs and investors.
The finalists would go on to pitch in front of a live audience and a panel of judges, competing for over $135,000 in cash and prizes to launch their startups.
The Startup Showcase marks an exciting finish to another hallmark year of entrepreneurship across the Penn community, the release said.
Students engaged in entrepreneurial programs are founding rapidly-scaling companies while the resources available within Penn and the Philadelphia ecosystem continue to grow.
Most recently, Penn unveiled plans for Tangen Hall, the university’s first dedicated space for cross-campus entrepreneurship and innovation activity.
In addition to the Startup Challenge, the showcase featured a room full of incredible student-led ventures, giving them the opportunity to demo their companies for accomplished alumni and the general public.
The elevator pitches attracted students from all educational backgrounds, from those with budding ideas to those with fully-developed companies, to pitch investors in a real elevator. Attendees voted for their favorite venture and the eight finalists gave rapid-fire pitches to both live and virtual audiences, competing for the People’s Choice Award.
The 2019 Startup Challenges winners are:
Perlman Grand Prize: $30,000 plus $15,000 in legal, accounting and strategy services to Aerate. Strella Biotechnology finished second, receiving $15,000 plus $15,000 in legal, accounting and strategy services. Receiving the innovation award was Minimize, getting $10,000 plus $15,000 in legal, accounting and strategy services; and the Launch Prize, with $10,000 plus $15,000 in legal, accounting and strategy services to Halo.
The Frederick H. Gloeckner Award for Best Undergraduate Team and $10,000 was awarded to Aerate; the Robert S. Blank New Venture Collaboration Award and $10,000 was awarded to Aerate; and the $3,000 People’s Choice Award was given to Aerate.
The Social Impact Prize and $10,000 was awarded to Text-911; the Crowd Favorite award and $2,000 was given to Boost Scooters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.