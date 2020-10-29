The Mathematical Association of American Oct. 20 announced that Team USA, sponsored by the MAA American Mathematics Competitions, earned third place, led by Indian American student from Portland, Oregon, Gopal Krishna Goel, in the virtual 61st International Mathematical Olympiad held last month.
The six high school students on Team USA also won individual medals at the competition, which took place Sept. 21 and Sept. 22.
The IMO, the preeminent high school math competition, brings together the top mathematics students from across the world to compete in the world championship of math.
Each year, the competition is hosted by a different country, and this year it was originally scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg, Russia. For the first time in its history, the IMO was held virtually, with each country setting up their own exam centers and live streaming the participants as they took the competition, according to an MAA release.
This year, over 600 students from 105 countries and territories competed. The U.S. team scored 183 points out of a possible 252 points.
China won first place and Russia placed second in the overall team scores. IMO scores are based on the number of points scored by individual team members on six problems. On each day of the two-day competition, the teams have 4.5 hours to work on three problems, the MAA said.
The U.S. team had three players – Quanlin Chen, Luke Robitaille and William Wang – win gold medals; Goel, Tianze Jiang and Jeffrey Kwan all won silver medals.
“The MAA AMC is proud to sponsor Team USA and we congratulate them on their success at the IMO,” said Michael Pearson, executive director of MAA. “These dedicated students represent the bright future of mathematics and we are glad to support them along their mathematical journey.”
Students qualify for the U.S. IMO team by participating in a series of competitions provided by MAA AMC. Approximately 300,000 middle and high school students at over 6,000 schools worldwide participate in the competitions each year, according to the release.
This isn’t Goel’s first run-in with success in Olympiad’s. He also represented the USA in the International Physics Olympiad in 2018 and won a gold medal (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/34nW6tl).
