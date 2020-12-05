A team of Indian American high school students in Virginia have launched an international competition.
Rohan Bhansali is a high school senior at the Loudoun Academy of Science in Leesburg, Virginia. He and his friend Rashmi Francis recently co-founded Aria Challenge, an international K-12 competition for students with an interest in art, entrepreneurship, and technology.
They have partnered with several local and international companies, ranging from SkliQ to Arterys to Google.
The competition’s panel of judges includes students from Yale University, Princeton University, Stanford University, Caltech and Columbia University.
Additionally, the high schoolers will be hosting a series of conferences with speakers such as CEOs, professors from Harvard, Brown and Julliard, and directors of fine arts performance companies.
Additionally, they will also be offering monetary prizes to the winners. Thus far, a majority of the international submissions have originated from India, a news release said.
“We were inspired to create this challenge as a response to several of our own activities and competitions having been either cancelled or postponed indefinitely; as such, as wanted to maintain students' engagement in education by giving them the chance to continue learning despite the obstacles,” Bhansali told India-West in an email.
“The purpose of our challenge is to provide an opportunity for students of all ages and backgrounds to demonstrate their creativity and abilities in an enjoyable and memorable manner and encourage them to take action and get involved with worldwide and community issues,” Bhansali added.
More information about the challenge can be found at https://ariachallenge.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.