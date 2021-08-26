This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2020 shows the U.S. Department of Justice building in Washington, D.C. A tech executive in Washington state, Mukund Mohan, was sentenced to two years for fraudulently getting $1.8 million in PPP loans. And Manish Lachwani, Indian American co-founder of Silicon Valley tech firm Headspin, has been charged with securities fraud. (Xinhua/Ting Shen via Getty Images)