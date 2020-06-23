SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – From Tim Cook to Indian American Sundar Pichai, top technology leaders in the U.S. have come out in the open to criticize President Donald Trump's latest crackdown on immigration. (See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2VbkARE)
Through an executive order June 22, Trump suspended till the end of the year the H-1B visas prized by Indian professionals. The freeze will not affect those already in the U.S. on the H-1B and the other work visa categories being put on pause.
"Immigration has contributed immensely to America's economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today's proclamation — we'll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all," Google and Alphabet CEO Pichai said in a tweet.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said he was deeply disappointed by the new proclamation.
"Like Apple, this nation of immigrants has always found strength in our diversity, and hope in the enduring promise of the American Dream. There is no new prosperity without both. Deeply disappointed by this proclamation," he said.
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki stressed that "immigration is central to America's story, and it's central to my own family's story."
"My family escaped danger and found a new home in America," she said in a tweet.
Wojcicki said that YouTube would "join Google in standing with immigrants and working to expand opportunity for all."
In fiscal year 2019, the U.S. government awarded more H-1B visas to Amazon than any other firm, according to GeekWire.
The new proclamation also drew criticism from the company which termed the action "short-sighted.”
"We oppose the administration's short-sighted action. Preventing highly skilled professionals from entering the country and contributing to America's economic recovery puts America's global competitiveness at risk," an Amazon spokesperson was quoted as saying.
Microsoft president Brad Smith also condemned the move.
"Now is not the time to cut our nation off from the world's talent or create uncertainty and anxiety. Immigrants play a vital role at our company and support our country's critical infrastructure. They are contributing to this country at a time when we need them most," he said in a tweet.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he very much disagreed with the action.
"Very much disagree with this action. In my experience, these skillsets are net job creators. Visa reform makes sense, but this is too broad," he said in a tweet.
Facebook and Twitter also condemned the new visa restrictions.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: Richard Herman, a nationally-renowned immigration lawyer and co-author of the book, Immigrant, Inc. – Why Immigrant Entrepreneurs Are Driving the New Economy (and how they will save the American Worker), said in an email to India-West that this new immigration restriction will harm U.S. workers and the ability to rebuild the economy:
“The data shows that immigrant workers complement, rather than compete against, native-born workers, because they tend to have different levels of education, work in different occupations, specialize in different tasks, and live in different places.
“Much like the president’s disregard of medical experts who warn against large public gatherings, and their urgent proclamations for using face masks, testing, and tracing to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the president is now disregarding the economic experts whose research demonstrates that immigrant workers create jobs and help expand the U.S. economy through innovation (particularly in STEM fields), entrepreneurship, consumption, exports, and filling gaps in the labor market.”
Without offering any corroborating research, the Trump Administration has indicated that the restrictions will free up 525,000 jobs for Americans, noted Herman.
“This proclamation will hinder economic recovery because it will make it much harder for employers to fill critical positions, it will encourage U.S. employers to move abroad, and it will turn away some of the world’s most innovative and entrepreneurial minds,” Herman said in the statement. “This stunning display of ignorance and xenophobia by Donald Trump may play well to his political base, but it will do serious damage to the U.S. economy as we attempt to rebuild from the damage done due to his reckless response to COVID-19,” he added.
“The real risk to U.S. workers and economy is not immigration—it’s Trump’s gross mismanagement of the pandemic.”
