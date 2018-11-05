Several technology advocacy organizations have banded together to oppose a lawsuit which seeks to end the Optional Practical Training program, used by many international students studying in the U.S.
The OPT program allows foreign students to work for up to 20 hours a week, provided they are working in a capacity related to their field of study. OPT can be used while a student is studying, or after graduation for a period of 12 months. A student who has graduated in a STEM – science, technology, engineering, or math – discipline can apply for an additional 24-month extension of OPT status. (See USCIS bulletin here with updated guidelines: https://www.uscis.gov/opt)
Students from India represent the second-largest population of international students in the U.S. China is home to the first. About one-third of international students are enrolled in STEM studies, and about 14 percent stay on to do OPT, noted USCIS.
However, the Washington Alliance of Technology Workers – also known as Washtech – has filed a lawsuit seeking to end OPT. In its lawsuit, which names the Department of Homeland Security as a defendant, Washtech has claimed that the large number of foreign students in tech jobs negatively impacts American workers’ job prospects.
“Although no statute currently permits F-1 student visa holders to work, DHS and its predecessors have permitted and progressively expanded work authorization under F-1 student visas through regulation since the creation of the current F-1 student visa in 1952,” noted Washtech. It noted that a 2016 OPT revision replaces the former 17-month work extension for graduates in STEM fields, with a 24-month extension.
“The policy of allowing non-student aliens to remain in the United States and work on student visas exceeds DHS authority,” stated the organization, noting that no public notice was given before the revision was implemented.
Washtech’s lawsuit was rejected by a DC district court. But in June, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the lower court’s decision, noting that Washtech had sufficient cause for complaint. It remanded the lower court to re-address the issues brought up by Washtech in its lawsuit.
On Oct. 18, the National Association of Manufacturers — together with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Information Technology Industry Council — filed a motion stating the merits of the STEM OPT program. The alliance characterized Washtech as a special interest group seeking to do away with a critical program for the U.S. technology sector. The Alliance appealed to the court to serve as a defendant in the case, noting that DHS has recently criticized the OPT program.
“Without the OPT program and STEM OPT, manufacturers would be unable to fill critical positions requiring specialized training in engineering, math, technology and the sciences,” noted NAM in a press statement, adding that most graduates from U.S. universities at the masters and Ph.D. levels in STEM fields are foreign born.
“Manufacturers already have nearly half a million jobs that are unfilled today. According to the Pew Research Center, nearly 1.5 million graduates were authorized to work in the U.S. through the OPT program between 2004 and 2016, and hundreds of thousands of those graduates remain employed today,” stated NAM.
“The OPT program allows companies access to the workforce they need to innovate and grow here in the United States,” said the organization.
