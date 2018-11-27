An Indian American teenager’s philanthropic efforts have been recognized.
On the occasion of National Philanthropic Day 2018, 13-year-old Akshaj Mehta was awarded the ‘Outstanding Youth in Philanthropic’ award by the Association of Fundraising Professionals - California Capital Chapter.
He received a trophy and a scholarship of $1,500 at an event held Nov. 13 at the Hyatt Regency in Sacramento, Calif.
Mehta’s picture was also placed on digital billboards across Sacramento and the city of Folsom, Calif.
An 8th grader studying at Sacramento’s Natomas Pacific Pathways Prep Middle School, Mehta has been writing since the age of four. He published his first book, “Super Mouse,” in 2014, and since then, has written five books, the proceeds of which have all been donated to local children’s charities, including Reading Partners Sacramento and Stanford Settlement.
Mehta published his fourth novel, “The Makeshifts,” in March 2018, and the proceeds from it were donated to a local nonprofit, Stanford Settlement - Teen Center.
When he’s not serving as the sci-tech kid’s editor for Amazing Kids magazine, or writing for California Kids, or practicing the piano, Mehta spends his time either planning about his books or blanket and food drives.
Many of his stories, articles and essays on various social causes like cheating, LGBT issues in school, dwarfism, gold rush era, cyber bullying, possibility of life on Mars have served as an inspiration for the kids in the school, and the community.
His past honors include American Red Cross’ ‘Youth Hero of the Year,’ KFBK Hometown Hero, NFactor District 1 Award 2016 and 2018, and Natomas Unified School District Vision Award 2016 and 2018.
