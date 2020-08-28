An Indian American teenager in Chicago, Illinois, has created a Chicago-centric puzzle book that will be donated to children’s hospitals and support home and seniors in assisted living.
Fifteen-year-old Riya Joshi, a rising sophomore at Walter Payton College Prep in Chicago, is making the fun of deciphering clues to a difficult crossword puzzle or word game charitable, an Aug. 24 news release said.
“Philanthropy” may not be a word that you associate with puzzles, but Joshi’s created and published a Detective Wordy booklet of puzzles and is donating them to children’s hospitals and support homes, and to seniors in assisted and independent living facilities, the release said.
The booklets are also being distributed to the Chicago Public Library and the Neighbor to Neighbor Literacy Project, it said.
“Words and language have always captivated my curiosity. We all enjoy a good puzzle and they are a great way to keep your brain active and engaged, whether we’re isolated due to the pandemic or sick in a hospital bed,” the teen said in a statement.
“I wanted to do something to support my community. Hopefully, these puzzles will put smiles on many faces. I hope that people have as much fun solving them as I had making them,” she said.
Joshi’s first booklet, Detective Wordy: Chicago Edition, includes word searches, crosswords, and word scrambles and is now available for purchase on Lulu, Amazon, and at Barnes and Noble.
One hundred percent of proceeds from book sales go directly toward printing copies for donations.
Every booklet purchased enables Joshi to donate three more booklets. Since late May, she has already donated more than 500 puzzle books. Her plans are to develop more editions in the future for different cities, the release said.
Her first foray into the puzzle world began when Chicago’s David L. Hoyt Education Foundation, a nonprofit that fosters fun-based, collaborative learning, invited Joshi, then a Chicago Spelling Bee winner, to be a guest judge for the largest playable Word Winder game in 2017 (100 elementary school kids across Chicago, setting a Guinness world record) at the Harold Washington Library.
Joshi was introduced to the foundation by Liz McChesney, the former director of children’s services at the Chicago Public Library, after Joshi represented Chicago Public Schools at the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee, the release said.
During the pandemic-induced shutdown, Joshi rekindled her love of puzzles and word games by playing them with her family at home every Sunday.
The joy of competing and winning at Family Game Day inspired her to find a way to help others fight off social isolation and boredom, the release noted. She began to create puzzles at home for her family to play during their game days, it said.
When her puzzles were well received by her family, she decided to share her creations with others facing severe social isolation. She then created and published her Detective Wordy puzzle booklet and began donating copies to hospitals and long-term care facilities, the release said.
Recalling the Guinness World Record event, she then reached out to David L. Hoyt to ask for mentorship and advice on future puzzle making. Hoyt was so impressed with Joshi that he recently offered her the opportunity to co-author puzzles with him for a junior section of the Word Search World Traveler app. The Word Search World Travelerapp has more than 10,000 daily users, the release said.
Hoyt and Joshi intend to work together on an upcoming Word Search World Travelerapp just for kids.
In addition to working on the apps together, Hoyt and Joshi are collaborating to design themed puzzles for TV Guide Magazine’s new Puzzler, which launches in September.
Studies have connected puzzles to improved cognition in the elderly, said the release.
Joshi had these health benefits in mind when she developed Detective Wordy.
“As many seniors in long-term care facilities are still trying to find ways to combat isolation, I thought this might be a nice activity. For children in hospitals, maybe a fun puzzle could brighten up their day,” she said.
Visit www.wordywhat.org for more information.
