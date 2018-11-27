A 16-year-old boy in New Jersey was arrested in connection with the death of a 61-year-old Indian American man, according to Atlantic County prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.
Family members told the Press of Atlantic City that Sunil Edla had been planning to travel to visit his family in India and was considering what to do during his impending retirement.
That all changed when the teen allegedly fatally shot him Nov. 15 just outside his apartment, the report said.
According to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office, Ventnor police received a report of a man down about 8 p.m. Nov. 15, the report said. Authorities believe the teen, whose name is being withheld due to his age, shot Edla and took his car, a 2002 Subaru Forester SUV. Atlantic City police found the vehicle later in the 1600 block of Sewell Avenue, it said.
Authorities tracked the teen using the Atlantic City Surveillance Center, Tyner said in the report. He was found and arrested at 10:18 a.m. Nov. 16 in the 1500 block of Sewell Avenue, the report added.
The teen was charged with murder, felony murder, robbery, carjacking, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a handgun for unlawful purpose. He is being held at the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.
An autopsy revealed Edla died of multiple gunshot wounds, Tyner said.
“He was humble. He never argued,” Raj Casula said of his cousin Edla in the report. “I helped him when he came to U.S. in 1987. I was very close to him.”
Edla, a father of two and grandfather, was a 30-year resident of Atlantic County and worked in Atlantic City’s hospitality industry, the publication said.
Just before 8 p.m. Nov. 15, family members said Edla was leaving his home to work the overnight shift at the North Carolina Avenue Rodeway Inn in Atlantic City.
According to family, he started his car then went back in the house briefly. After walking back down the second-floor apartment stairs, he was shot on the sidewalk and left for dead, the report said.
