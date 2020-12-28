Televangelist Pat Robertson, one of President Trump’s staunchest backers, Dec. 21 described Trump as “very erratic,” called on him to accept that President-elect Joe Biden won and said the Republican should not consider running again in 2024, opting for Indian American former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.
The Washington Post reports that the comments marked a sharp turnaround for Robertson, who recently voiced support for Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud and declared before the election that God had told him Trump was going to win.
“I think it’s a sideshow,” Robertson said Dec. 21 on his television show, “The 700 Club,” when asked whether he thinks Trump should run again in 2024. “I think it would be a mistake. My money would be on Nikki Haley; I think she’d make a tremendous candidate for the Republican Party.”
Trump has refused to concede after losing to Biden on Nov. 3 and has redoubled efforts to overturn the election results even after the Electoral College affirmed the Democrat’s win with 306 electoral votes. The president also has hinted that he may run again in four years, the report notes.
Robertson said that Trump has “done a marvelous job for the economy, but at the same time he is very erratic, and he’s fired people and he’s fought people and he’s insulted people and he keeps going down the line,” according to the report.
“And so, it’s a mixed bag,” he said. “And I think it would be well to say, ‘You’ve had your day and it’s time to move on.’”
Robertson helped spur the rise of the religious right in the 1980s and 1990s and has been influential among religious conservatives for decades. Chris Roslan, a spokesman for the Christian Broadcasting Network, estimated that about a million people watch “The 700 Club” across the network’s platforms.
Robertson, a onetime GOP presidential candidate, has been generally supportive of Trump during his administration, although he criticized the president this past summer for his “law and order” response to the nationwide unrest following the killing of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police, it said.
On the Dec. 21 show, Robertson also offered some personal criticisms of Trump, describing the president as “very erratic” and taking aim at his penchant for falsehoods.
