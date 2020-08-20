At a time when talk of Covid-19 dominates the airwaves, a stellar number of Indian American doctors have become increasingly visible. The community, often faulted for channeling their young to become doctors, engineers and lawyers, is now seeing the fruits of that determination. Informed and lucid, they speak effectively about the pandemic as well as the politics that unfortunately surrounds it.
One such physician is Dr. Runjhun Misra, seen on FOX news, ABC, NBC, CBS, KRON4 SF and heard on a slew of radio networks. A hospitalist and outpatient physician based in San Francisco, Calif., Misra recalled to India-West that she was always attracted by media matters and was starry eyed about CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta. While doing her residency at the University of Connecticut Health Center, she spoke with her program director indicating her interest. His referral of her to the university’s media department set her on her course to sharing opinions on medical matters on TV.
Born in India, Misra moved with her physician parents to London as a child. The year before she hit her teens, the family moved again, this time to America. After completing her undergrad education from the University of Missouri, Columbia, she got her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Touro University, Nevada. Her marriage to Aditya in 2015 brought her to California, a major media market.
When the Covid crisis hit, her broadcasting career was jump started again with the relations she had cultivated with news people over the years paying off. Called on short notice by a TV station, she delivered with enough alacrity to become a regular face to Bay Area viewers. Her chat with India-West over the phone was indicative of why Misra is a sought-after source with her quick and crisp answers and having no problem taking a stance.
The opening of schools meets with her opprobrium, “We cannot do it till we have a plan. There is no room for trial and error,” adding, “There have been teenage deaths, from what we know, no one is immune.” She points also to the fact that checking of body temperatures has not proven to be a fool-proof determinant.
Ruing what has happened in California, which had taken quick action in March only to see terrible spikes in the summer, Misra believes Governor Gavin Newsom “has done as good a job as can be done and given the kind of guidance that is needed.”
“Obviously there was a bit of pressure to open up. It has been a fine line on how to take care of the population you serve but he didn’t have full control over everything, like people wearing masks.”
The wearing of masks becoming politicized doesn’t sit well with the doctor. “Lives can be saved, instead, it has become a polarizing issue,” she told India-West with some irritation. “By not wearing masks what we are literally telling others is that we don’t care about you. So many lives can be saved if everyone does their part and think about looking out for each other. It is so disappointing. We used to be looked up to around the world, but not anymore.”
While the underprivileged, the Latino and African American communities have been hit hard by the coronavirus, Misra says it’s likely Indian Americans are not in the high casualty group because a lot of them are able to work from home, “especially those around where I am where they tend to be in the tech industry.”
Misra is happy that the race to save lives is being done with the search for a vaccine but is cautiously optimistic about its effect. “It’s hard to say how it will play out. Based on projected mutations, the flu vaccine is released every year. Could the coronavirus mutate? It’s possible. What is more likely to happen is, with the vaccine, there is herd immunity. The vaccine might also lead to a milder, less potent virus.”
What the doctor wants is 100% immunity and that, she says, will come with good behavior. The Indian American community can lead by example. “If my in-laws can stay at home for five months, I know then it is possible for all us to do,” she asserted to India-West. “Yes, there is the danger of mental health complications but in their case they Zoom and keep connected.”
Social distancing is not social disconnecting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.