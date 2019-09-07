NORWALK, Calif. – Nearly 100 delegates including 19 youth from 18 temples and 15 organizations of Southern California participated in the fourth Regional Hindu Mandir Executive Conference of Southern California that was held Aug. 18 at the Sanatan Dharma Temple here.
The aim of the conference was to bring together religions that have their origins in India – Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhists – with the purpose of sharing, in a spirit of unity, their experience and knowledge.
Bhikhubhai Patel, event host and chairman of the Sanatan Dharma Temple; Keshav Patel, event convener and president Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America -LA chapter; Baljit Kaur Toor of the Sikh Gurudwara of Sadh Sangat, Norco; Kaushik Patel of Gayatri Chetana Center, Anaheim; and Bimal Shrestha of Sri Pashupatinath and Buddha Temple, Norwalk, opened the event with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony, according to a press release.
Bhikhubhai Patel, in his brief remarks, emphasized the goals of unity saying, “Let us find common views and ideas and see how we can work together as one.” Vilas Jadhav, treasurer of VHPA-LA, explained the vision of the organization.
Representatives from several religious organizations brainstormed and provided ideas to work toward their stated goal. Pandit Chandrashekaran, Sri Siva Kameswari Temple; Ma Mukthikanada, Nithyanandeshwera Hindu Temple; Swami Muktatmananda, Bharat Seva Sangh; Pt. Sukhdeva, Sri Lakshmi Narayan Mandir; and Bharat Rajgor, Sri Radha Krishna Mandir, were among those who participated.
Other presentations addressed issues relating to education, the importance of youth camps, the upside of Hindu women networking and the experiences of Kashmiri Pandits.
Several youths participated in the conference. Young students from the EXCEL Foundation participated in a debate and quiz on the Indian epics, Ramayana and Mahabharata. Children from VYASA-LA explained the benefits of yoga. Another young girl from the Gurudwara at Norco spoke on ‘Guru Nanak’s principles of Sikh Dharma.’ There was also a dance performance by students of Savithri Dance Academy.
The conference concluded with a group prayer.
