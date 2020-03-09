An Indian American priest who was partially paralyzed during a shooting at an Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Sikh Temple in 2012 has died.
Baba Punjab Singh passed away March 2 at the age of 72.
In a social media post, the City of Oak Creek government confirmed the priest's death.
"We are saddened to learn of the recent passing of Baba Punjab Singh, who was partially paralyzed after being struck by a bullet in the Aug. 5, 2012, shooting at the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek," the city wrote.
"Please help us extend our condolences to the family of Baba Punjab Singh and to all of our friends at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin."
Singh and the others were shot by a self-described white supremacist who burst into the temple, killing six and wounding four others before he killed himself. (See earlier story in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2IjsSQi)
