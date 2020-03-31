Above, nurses and supporters participate in a vigil at UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center amid the global coronavirus pandemic, March 30 in Los Angeles, California. Indian American physician Sonal Gupta, from Tennessee, who spoke during a video news conference, was one of more than 2,000 Tennessee doctors and nurses who petitioned Gov. Bill Lee to issue an immediate stay-at-home order to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)