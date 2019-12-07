The Tennessee State University campus is grieving this holiday season, as two of their students – Vybhav Gopisetty and Judy Stanley, both Indian – were killed in a car crash on Thanksgiving Day.
A day later, on Nov. 29, the TSU community created a fundraising page for the funeral costs of the two students who died.
Gopisetty, 26, and Stanley, 23, died after a driver hit their vehicle and drove away, according to a Tennessean report.
Sharath Julakanti wrote on the GoFundMe page the two came to the United States with motivation and dreams of working in science, according to the report.
Julakanti went on to note that Gopisetty's work was featured in international journals while Stanley was working to help those in poverty, it said.
"They both come from small and simple families from India and left their last breath in United States," Julakanti wrote on the post, according to the report. "We kindly request everyone to support them for their funeral which is to be held at India."
At time of press, the community responded by donating more than $50,000. The fundraiser page was seeking $25,000.
Police say the driver of the pickup fled from the scene and witnesses' description matches David Torres, the Tennesseean reported.
According to a Metro Nashville Police Department news release, Torres' 2011 GMC pickup collided with a 2015 Nissan Sentra at 7:35 p.m.
The Sentra, police say, was attempting to cross Nolensville Pike, west to east, from the parking lot of U.S. Bank to Walmart at 4040 Nolensville Pike, according to the publication.
The GMC, heading north on Nolensville, hit the passenger side of the Sentra, sending it off the roadway, through a fence and into a tree on Walmart property, police said in the report.
Witnesses told police that just prior to the crash, the GMC was speeding and ran the red light at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place, the report added.
