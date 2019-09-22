With an eye on his bid for the U.S. Senate in Tennessee, Manny Sethi Sept. 10 announced that he will step down from his duties as president and chief executive officer at Healthy Tennessee.
According to a statement, the Republican candidate said he will transfer the duties to his wife Maya, who co-founded the organization with him.
While he will no longer hold the executive roles, Sethi did say he will remain involved on the board and will help volunteers treat patients.
Healthy Tennessee provides free health fairs, education and symposiums.
Sethi is running in the 2020 race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander. President Donald Trump has tweeted that former Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty will also run, giving him an endorsement, according to the Columbia Daily Herald.
Democratic attorney and ex-Army helicopter pilot James Mackler is also running, it said.
(See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2IOR1Ov)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.