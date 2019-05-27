Texas A&M University and the Office of the Provost May 8 recognized five faculty members as holders of its inaugural university professorships, including Indian American Bhimanagouda Patil.
The new designation recognizes faculty who have demonstrated significant and sustained accomplishments in their discipline, earning them national and international recognition, the university said in a news release.
It also highlights the recipients’ commitment to inclusivity, accountability, climate and equity in their department, college and throughout their service at Texas A&M.
Recipients will receive an annual stipend for three years, and as faculty members in good standing they retain the title of university professorship throughout their career at the university, the institution said.
Patil received the award in recognition of his record of exceptional research, distinguished teaching and visionary leadership in administration. His research accomplishments have centered on improving human health by examining health-promoting bioactive compounds in fruits and vegetables.
“Dr. Patil is an international leader in research and educational activities related to the health-promoting effects of fruits and vegetables,” said Dr. Patrick Stover, vice chancellor and dean of agriculture and life sciences at Texas A&M and director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research. “His service and dedication to the field exemplifies Texas A&M AgriLife’s commitment to create an evidence base that links food and nutrition to disease prevention and we applaud this outstanding recognition.”
As director of the Vegetable Improvement Center, Patil works with scientists and industry stakeholders from Texas and beyond. His consumer-to-farm research using system-wide approaches includes an examination of pre- and post-harvest effects on bioactive compounds, isolation and characterization of these compounds from different fruits and vegetables, and multidisciplinary research to understand their roles in human health.
Patil has secured over $26.3 million in collaborative grants and over $17 million for his own research and education program, including federal grants. He has published 198 peer-reviewed articles and has been invited to present 21 international keynote/plenary presentations and more than 200 invited presentations.
At the national level, Patil has chaired committees for the American Society for Horticultural Science, providing key direction on topics related to Foods for Health. He has also served as chair for the American Chemical Society Division of Agriculture and Food Chemistry, organizing symposia and discussions on key agricultural topics. Currently, he is the division chair for the Horticulture for Human Health initiative of the International Society for Horticultural Sciences.
