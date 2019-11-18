Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Nov. 8 announced that he has reappointed Durga Agrawal, and appointed Alonzo Cantu and John McCall to the University of Houston System Board of Regents.
The trio of appointees will serve terms set to expire Aug. 31, 2025.
Agrawal, of Houston, is the president and chief executive officer of Piping Technology and Products.
The Indian American currently serves as the chair of the UH System Board of Regents Endowment Committee.
He is a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, Texas Society of Professional Engineers, and the Expansion Joint Manufacturers Association Management Committee, and a former member of the Industry Trade Advisory Committee and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, according to a news release.
Additionally, he is member of the UH Engineering Leadership Board, UH Advisory Board, and India House Inc. He also serves as an adviser and past president of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston, director for the Agrawal Association of America, and as a volunteer for the M.D. Anderson Board of Visitors, it added.
Agrawal received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Delhi: Delhi College of Engineering in India and a Master of Science and a Doctor of Philosophy in industrial engineering from UH.
