For the past few months, Dr. Rajinder Pal Singh Bhalla and his wife Kanwal have been drawing up a list, donating $1 million to dozens of organizations in Texas.
The names on the list included Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, the India Culture Center, Morton Hall Preservation Society, Sugar Land Legacy Foundation, Kennett Education Foundation, Gurudwara Sahib of Southwest Houston, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Hearts Fur Paws, Houston Food Bank and 24 others, according to a news release.
In August, Bhalla started calling the organizations. The managing director at the Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation was stunned on hearing the voice at the other end of the line calmly informing her that he wanted to donate $500,000 to the foundation, according to the release.
“At the end of the day, how much money do you need? There comes a time when you realize you have enough,” said Raj Bhalla, 90, who with his wife have been residents in the Houston area since 1995.
This is not the first instance of the Indian American couple’s generosity. When the tsunami hit Indonesia in 2006, they wired $20,000 for relief efforts to a nonprofit there.
They sponsored an Intensive Care Unit in a hospital in Ferozepur and a chemistry lab at his former school – the Sanatan Dharam High School.
In 2002, when Raj read about two young boys who had been bartered by their father for bags of wheat, in a New York Times article, he contacted the writer of the piece to find out how he could send money to the family in Afghanistan. He also loaned $5,000 to his limo driver which incidentally was the last he saw of either his money or the driver.
As the chair of the ICC History Committee, Raj is compiling the 44-year birth, history and achievements of the India Culture Center of which he was president in 2011. He is often called upon to speak at community events and is both eloquent and witty, the release notes.
Giving away a million dollars in 2020 is a far cry from the year 1960, when Raj Bhalla was a captain in the Indian Army with a salary of Rs. 450. Sent by the Government of India to complete his masters at the University of Minnesota, he was quickly enamored by the education system, the work culture, and the opportunities for growth in the U.S. Nonetheless he had to return to India as he was a serving army officer, his bio notes.
Raj completed his Veterinary Degree from Punjab Veterinary College and joined the Army as a Lieutenant in 1953, following in the footsteps of his father who was a Colonel in the Army Medical Corps.
According to the release, Raj Bhalla is the 16th direct descendent of the third Sikh Guru, Guru Amar Das, and while he doesn’t describe himself as very religious, he strongly believes in Guru Nanak’s three tenets: an honest livelihood, sharing with others and meditating on his name.
As a Sikh, he continues to wear his turban but advised both his sons to give it up, for practical reasons, when the family moved to the U.S., the release notes.
In 1989, Raj Bhalla established a cash award of Rs. 25,000 and two rolling silver trophies named “RPS Bhalla Trophy” at the Remount & Veterinary Corps of Indian Army, to be awarded annually: one to an officer and one to a Junior Commissioned officer/Other Rank for gallantry, professional skills, equestrian sports, innovations or in animal related research.
Raj Bhalla’s active engagement with the community began when he retired in 2006. He is the former president of the India Culture Center, the first recipient of the Community Service Award given by India House, Houston, and former vice chair of the Gurudwara of Southwest Houston.
Kanwal has a master’s degree in history from Delhi University. She displayed her intrepid side by running a restaurant “Paul Bhalla’s Cuisine of India” in Manhasset, New York for 10 years. Within six weeks of the opening, her restaurant was awarded two stars by renowned Food Critic Florence Fabricant of New York Times.
