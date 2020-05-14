Shashank Rai "fraudulently pursued millions of dollars in loans intended for legitimate small businesses suffering the economic hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said May 13. Seen above: A sign on the front door of a business in Woodstock, Illinois, closed on April 6, 2020 in Woodstock, Illinois, due to shelter-in-place orders. (representational image/Scott Olson/Getty Images)