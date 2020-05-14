NEW YORK – An Indian American engineer has been charged by prosecutors with making fraudulent applications for over $10 million loans under the U.S. COVID-19 relief program.
Shashank Rai "fraudulently pursued millions of dollars in loans intended for legitimate small businesses suffering the economic hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said May 13 announcing the filing of charges.
He faces several charges including bank fraud and making false statements to a federal agency.
Rai, 30, applied for a $10 million loan from a bank under the Paycheck Protection Program claiming to have 250 employees with a monthly payroll of $4 million when there were no records of paying workers, according to documents filed in the federal court in Beaumont, Texas.
PPP is an initiative of the federal government to give emergency help to small businesses hit by the COVID-19 crisis to enable them to keep their employees, and a portion of the loans under the program are written off after eight weeks if all the workers stay on the payroll.
Congress has voted a total of $649 billion for the PPP program.
The prosecution said that Rai had also sought a $3 million loan under the program from another lender saying he had 250 employees and a monthly payroll of about $1.2 million.
According to a Justice Department press release, the loans would have been guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Investigators found in the garbage outside Rai's home handwritten notes about an investment strategy for $3 million, which matches the loan amount he wanted from the second lender, according to court papers.
According to the prosecution's filings, Texas officials reported to investigators that they had no records of Rai's company, Rai Family LLC, paying workers this year or having any revenue in the last quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of this year.
Federal prosecutor Joseph Brown said: "The behavior in this case was very brazen. Those who submit these applications for loans or other assistance need to understand that there are people checking on the representations made, and those representations are made under oath and subject to the penalties of perjury. Federal agencies are watching for fraud, and people who lie and try to cheat the system are going to be caught and prosecuted.”
