Approximately 400 Indian American families and 40 businesses came together to serve the communities of Irving, Coppell, Flower Mound, South Lake, Plano and Frisco in Texas by providing meals and personal protective equipment to first responders, front line workers and other essential personnel.
The initiative was spearheaded by Satish Manduva, CEO of IntelliSoft Technologies, who coordinated with local families, friends and neighbors to serve over 3,000 lunches and provided thousands of pieces of PPE to first responders, school district employees, public works staff, postal employees as well as hospital staff.
“It’s our duty to recognize essential personnel including first responders and other frontline staff, who are risking their lives to keep our cities safe and healthy. While we are hunkered down, they are providing essential services to all citizens, Manduva said in a press release.
The city of Coppell first responders were recognized by Indian American Families from Chateaus of Coppell with support from councilman Mark Hill. Councilman Biju Mathew also helped to coordinate with Coppell ISD teachers and staff.
The city of Irving events were coordinated by Sandeep Kilaru, a local businessman who, with others, sponsored lunches for first responders and made a substantial donation of PPE to mayor Rick Stopfer and Police Chief Jeff Spivey.
Appreciation events in the city of Frisco were coordinated by Manduva, who organized more than 1,000 lunches for first responders, ISD staff, public works/environmental staff, postal workers and Baylor Frisco healthcare staff. Indian American families in Frisco also donated N95 face masks, face shields and infrared thermometers) to mayor Jeff Cheney.
City of Flower Mound events were coordinated by Shashank Penmetsa, Satish Reddy and Upender Telugu who sponsored lunches for first responders, postal employees and Presbyterian Hospital staff. They also donated funds to police and fire employee associations.
The City of Plano events were coordinated by Basvi Reddy and Kishore Dandu who sponsored lunches for first responders, postal employees and public works departments. Plano deputy mayor Anthony Ricciardelli and public works director Gerald Cosgrove attended the appreciation lunch event at the Plano Public Works, added the release.
The City of Southlake events were coordinated by Rama Koganti, Ananth Mallavarapu, Jagadish Bandla and Venkat Yerubandi who sponsored lunches for first responders, postal employees, public works staff and Baylor Grapevine ER department staff. Councilman Shashid Shafi coordinated with the Southlake police and fire departments for the appreciation lunch. Councilman John Huffman helped to coordinate with the Southlake Public Works department.
In addition to the 3000 lunches served, the group donated 2500 face masks, 200 face shields and 25 infrared thermometers to cities of Irving, Frisco and Little Elm.
Fundraising efforts for all of these efforts were coordinated by Vinay Vattikuti and Ravi Kantamsetty through the Save the Child Foundation.
