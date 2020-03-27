An Indian American woman from Sugar Land, Texas, has been charged after her young son was found dead the morning of March 21 at the family's home, according to multiple media reports.
Sugar Land officers responded at 10:40 a.m. March 21 to a house in the 5200 block of Weatherstone Circle after the woman's husband came home, according to a KHOU report.
Ritika Rohatgi Agrawal, 36, is charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years old, the report said.
Her bond is set at $950,000.
Investigators said Agrawal was walking around the house with wounds to her body; meanwhile, her 4-year-old child was upstairs. He had died from a knife wound to the throat, police said, according to the media outlet.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where she is being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the report.
According to investigators, who are still looking into the incident, Agrawal’s wounds appear to be self-inflicted, the report said.
Authorities believe Agrawal may be suffering from mental illness and will determine if she is mentally competent to understand her charges and face trial should it come to that, the Fort Bend Independent reported.
Very few details about the family are available from community members at this time, the Independent said.
