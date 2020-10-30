File photo of Indian Americans in the audience cheering President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ‘Howdy Modi’ Community Summit on Sept. 22, 2019 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Devesh Kapur, director of Asia programs at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, told Foreign Policy magazine about Texas: "You see in that area there are a lot of Asian Americans, not just Indian Americans but other Asian Americans. That's the group that will make or break it." (Thomas B. Shea/AFP via Getty Images)