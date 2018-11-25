Let Them Smile Again, a Stafford, Texas-based non-profit organization, which specializes in conducting medical missions for the benefit of underprivileged people in India, conducted a medical relief and recovery initiative in the flood-ravaged state of Kerala in September.
The mission had the team, comprising of doctors, nurses and volunteers, traveling to 16 different affected locations across the state, where they treated over 3,200 patients, performed over 39 surgeries and handed out over 1,000 relief and food packs, all free of charge.
The team, which included 30-plus volunteers from the U.S. and over 150 local volunteers – including medical personnel from Madras Christian College and Pushpagiri Medical College – undertook a grueling schedule, traveling to camps early in the morning and working until late at night.
“The goal of the entire mission was to be able to provide relief and the required medical treatment to as many of the worst hit flood victims as possible, and also to reach those who were not able to access medical treatment or receive aid,” said Let Them Smile Again chairman John W. Varghese. “We have to thank our many sponsors, supporters, local civic and religious authorities as well as our selfless volunteers, for their untiring efforts that enabled the mission to be a grand success.”
The teams assembled at Kochi, from where they traveled to Paravur, Chirayam, Mallapally, TV Puram, Koipuram, Angadi, Ranni, Ranni Tribal Area, the Adichupuzha Hill tribal area, Ezhikkad Colony, Kurichimuttom and other badly hit regions that were difficult to access.
The surgical team was based at George Mathen Memorial Hospital in Mallapally, where they performed a series of free surgical procedures on patients from local and neighboring regions.
Let Them Smile Again’s mission attracted strong support from the Indian American community in Texas, and other parts of the country, with them providing both cash and in-kind donations, the NGO noted, adding that over $40,000 were raised within a short time of the mission being announced.
