India House Houston, a Texas-based non-profit organization which caters to the cultural needs of the community, has dedicated its grand stadium to Indian American philanthropists Dr. Durga and Sushila Agrawal who were instrumental in building the arena which will serve as a venue for cultural and sporting events.
As a plaque was unveiled by Agrawal, the stadium lights were turned on, illuminating the 5.5-acre ground amidst a thunderous applause from the audience during a ceremony Sept. 17, attended by over 100 Indian Americans, keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols, reported the Press Trust of India.
Durga Agrawal is the founder and CEO of Piping Technology and Products and is a founder member and current trustee of India House.
Agrawal and his wife have been associated with India House since its inception and have contributed immensely, per PTI, which added that at the event, Agrawal shared his vision of bringing cricket to the U.S. and creating a center that is inclusive and promotes culture diversity.
Colonel (retd) Vipin Kumar, executive director at India House and Dr. Virendra Mathur, trustee, India House, were among those who spoke at the event.
“India House Houston has become a strong pillar of the community and continues to embark on their mission to unite cultures, create bridges and serve the community by bringing resources, education, services and Indian culture to Houstonians under the leadership of Vipin Kumar, Mathur, Rungta and the services of many other community members,” Agrawal told PTI.
“This stadium is another great addition to India House, and we hope that the family and friends will come to watch the local cricket games hosted at India House on Saturdays,” he added.
India House Houston offers free COVID-19 testing, health screening, food distribution, legal help, free yoga, language, art, technology classes for seniors, soccer and cricket classes, fitness and computer classes, among others.
