Republicans in Tarrant County in Texas are making a push to remove Shahid Shafi from his post of vice chair of the local GOP.
Dorrie O’Brien, according to reports, has suggested that, while Shafi was just named to the post this summer, his appointment should be reconsidered as part of a secret ballot vote at the next party meeting.
That meeting is scheduled for after the November general election.
Shafi has opted not to comment on the motion to remove him from the seat.
At a recent meeting, according to the reports, Shafi, who says he is “an American of Pakistani origin, born to parents of Indian origin,” received a standing ovation from fellow Republicans when he introduced himself.
“Since then, all I have tried to do was serve our country,” said Shafi, a Southlake city councilman, according to the report. “When chairman Easton asked me to serve as vice chair, I was honored. I’m proud to be an American and I’m proud to be a Republican,” he added, the publication said.
This moment came less than a month after a small group of local Republicans began calling for Shafi’s removal from the party leadership, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.
O’Brien didn’t say why she made the motion to remove Shafi, but she recently posted on Facebook that Shafi is “a practicing Muslim and a (Muslim Brotherhood) operative,” the publication said.
“If it wasn’t so dangerous to Texas and to our republic, I could let it go,” she wrote. “But if IS that dangerous and I can’t just sit by and watch it happen. I have to speak out regardless of threats of lawsuits to silence me or threats that I’ll be personally responsible for turning Tarrant County blue, or attempts at public disdain to shame me into shutting up.”
The full O’Brien post can be found here.
Her post echoed similar controversial posts made this summer that also asked for the removal of Shafi from the party leadership, added the Star-Telegram.
“Dr. Shafi is a practicing, mosque-attending Muslim who claims not to follow sharia law or know what it is,” Republican Sara Legvold wrote on the Protect Texas Facebook page in calling for his removal. “As a practicing Muslim that is an overt falsehood. Sharia law is anathema to our Constitution because Islam recognizes no other law but shariah. As the most conservative county in the nation, this is a demoralizing blow to the conservative rank and file of the Republican Party across the nation and in Texas.”
She also wrote that “it is past time we took our party back with no apologies to anyone,” according to the report.
While there is support for O’Brien, there are also several Republicans who are against the idea of removing Shafi.
“Dr. Shafi is a good man and this is inappropriate,” District Clerk Tom Wilder said at a Sept. 13 meeting, the report noted.
Easton has spoken against this effort, calling it disgusting and embarrassing.
“The leadership of the Tarrant County Republican Party unequivocally rejects the religious discrimination being demonstrated by a few members of our party,” Easton said in a statement. “Intolerance, based on one’s faith, has no place in the construct of Tarrant County GOP policy, and violates the very principles and moral values upon which our Nation and the Republican Party were founded.”
Shafi, in addition to serving as a councilmember in Southlake since May 2014, has been the chief executive at the Surgical Group of North Texas for nearly two years. He has been at the Surgical Group for nine and a half years.
Shafi has also served as the medical director and other positions at Baylor Scott and White Health. Shafi also held stints at the UT Southwestern Medical Center, Parkland Hospital, the Baylor Institute for Rehabilitation and John Peter Smith Hospital’s research institute.
He earned a medical degree from Aga Khan University, a master of public health from The Johns Hopkins University, general surgery from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, trauma surgery from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. from Southern Methodist University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.