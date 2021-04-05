An elementary school in Texas will be named for community activist and education leader Sonal Bhuchar, described as “a trailblazer” in Fort Bend County. Bhuchar died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2019.
The Fort Bend Independent School District board of trustees on March 29 unanimously approved naming Elementary School 53 after Bhuchar, a former FBISD trustee and longtime associate of the Fort Bend Education Foundation.
The Indian American educator was elected to the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees for six years and served as the board president for two years.
In making the recommendation, the school district said: “She was a selfless volunteer and public servant who was always looking out for our students… She served in many leadership roles, and up until her passing, was actively involved as a board member with the Child Advocates of Fort Bend and Parks, Art, Recreation, Culture, and Streetscapes.”
The school is expected to open in the Riverstone community in January 2023.
Originally from Mumbai, Bhuchar was a physical therapist with a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from Bombay University. She immigrated to Houston, Texas, in 1984 with her husband, Subodh Bhuchar.
While on the FBISD board, Bhuchar led several district initiatives, including the Student Leadership Program, the Legislative Advocacy Program, the Fort Bend Education Foundation’s Annual International Festival, WATCH-a lifestyle education program, and scholarship opportunities, said the school district.
In 2015, Texas Governor Greg Abbot appointed Bhuchar to the One Star National Service Commission board which promotes volunteerism and oversees administration of the AmeriCorps programs in Texas.
She was actively involved with the Fort Bend Education Foundation, ACCESS Health, Sugar Land Cultural Arts, Sugar Land Heritage Foundation, the Literacy Council of Fort Bend, and was a graduate of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce leadership class of 2014.
“The current Fort Bend citizens and FBISD board of Trustees recognized Sonal’s phenomenal service to the county by unanimously voting for an elementary school in her honor, so that her legacy in education and philanthropy continues for generations to come,” Subodh, her husband, a reputed physician and a community leader, told PTI.
“Sonal was a quiet but effective warrior, who weaved a path for generations of young women and men to follow. She led by example and showed them that their way to succeed in life is to give, without expecting anything in return. She ensured that her actions would lead to changes that would benefit all,” he added.
