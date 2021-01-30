An Indian American undergraduate student in psychology at Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas, Briana Joseph, is conducting a study that examines the perceptions of intimate partner violence (IPV) within Indian American communities. The study aims to raise awareness and educate Indian Americans on IPV, Joseph told India-West in an email. Limited research on the subject has shown to negatively affect physical and mental health services received by the community, she added.
Joseph is requesting Indian Americans to participate in an anonymous online survey that takes just 25 minutes to complete. Participation in the survey is completely voluntary, and can be accessed from the following link: https://www.psychdata.com/s.asp?SID=191163. In order to be a participant in this study, you must be at least 18 years of age or older and be an Asian Indian American.
Intimate partner violence is a global health problem that disproportionately affects women, Joseph said, adding that about 35% of women globally have experienced either physical and/or sexual violence by an intimate partner. The core elements of IPV include: physical violence, sexual violence, stalking, and psychological aggression. In the United States it is estimated that 35.6% of all women will experience IPV in their lifetime.
IPV results in several mental and physical health issues, which has shown to disproportionately affect racial and ethnic minority and immigrant women, Joseph noted. Literature on rates for IPV has reported that Asian American minorities have significantly greater odds of experiencing IPV compared with other racial and ethnic groups.
Specifically, said Joseph, Indian Americans report a 38-94% risk for lifetime experiences of violence. Research, educational outreach, and prevention programs can help educate and provide resources for Indian
Americans on IPV-related issues. However, these services have been criticized for an overemphasis on Western (European and American) ideologies, she added.
To create services with a better cultural perspective for Indian Americans, it is important to create a culturally relevant definition of IPV. As an Indian American, Joseph said she feels the effects of a lack of representation in research and healthcare services, which is why she started this research project examining perceptions of
IPV within the Indian American community. Considering the severity of this health issue, this research raises awareness of IPV and its consequences within the community.
Using survey data collected from Indian American communities, the current study will establish the relationship between IPV and its factors, Joseph noted. To gather data for this research, willing and interested participants are encouraged to participate in this confidential online survey. The survey will ask the participants questions about their opinions and experiences as an Indian American on IPV and IPV-related factors. Demographic information will also be collected.
