Kartik Trivedi is as an accomplished and world-renowned classical pianist, composer, and painter, whose artwork has adorned the White House and Buckingham Palace. But he is also an 83-year-old Indian American artist with two pacemakers in his heart and whose house in Houston, Texas, was flooded with water in the recent snow storm, damaging not just his house but many of his paintings and supplies.
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Trivedi start over so he can “regain his livelihood.”
His survival is dependent on the sale of his paintings, it said.
Trivedi, according to the fundraiser page, has no family or dependents; he never got married and dedicated his life for art.
“He doesn’t drive. His living conditions are currently poor. He is dependent on others for food supplies. With COVID pandemic, he is barely making ends meet,” the page said. “He does not have any bank balance nor any immediate family to fall back on. He will be moving to a temp accommodation until his house is repaired.”
The money raised will be used towards fixing the roof, flooring, doors, bathrooms, etc., according to the page.
The page lists the many accomplishments of Trivedi.
“Kartik Trivedi is a uniquely talented artist whose paintings blend Indian Rajput and western influence, as well as an accomplished classical pianist and Raga composer,” it said, adding that his paintings have been presented to former U.S. Presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama; former French President Francoise Mitterand, former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi; and the Queen of England.
The fundraiser, set up by Ujjval Shah Karthik A.R., had raised about $15,000 of a goal of $50,000, as of April 8.
To help Trivedi, visit www.gofundme.com/f/kw4cq-help-needed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.