NORWALK, Calif. — At the Sanatan Dharma temple here, on Oct. 2, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America, the Indian American Community of Southern California and Joy of Sharing, in coordination with other local community associations, celebrated the 150th Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti as “Non-violence day” as declared by the UN, as well as the 115th birth anniversary of India’s second prime minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, as “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Day.”
The event began at the Gandhi statue at the Chugh Firm, in the neighboring city of Cerritos, where a small group paid tributes with flowers. They and other community members then met in Norwalk where the celebration began with the playing of a few favorite hymns of Gandhiji including “Ishwar Allah tero nam” and “Vaishnav Jana to,” followed by a lamp lighting ceremony. A slew of speakers then said a few words in appreciation of the services rendered to India and the world by the leaders.
Cerritos: On the evening of Oct. 2, Navneet Chugh and Ramesh Patel held a gathering on the Chugh Firm premises with the garlanding of the Gandhi statue by Firoz Gandhi and Prof. Keshav Patel. The ceremony included Gandhji’s favorite prayers and patriotic songs.
