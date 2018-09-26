Artesia, Calif.-based SAHARA Sept. 15 held its annual gala, “Glamor and Gold,” at the Long Beach Hilton hotel, which raised hundreds of thousands of dollars as it continues its fight against all forms of abuse.
The 27th annual gala was attended by 300 guests from all walks of life and managed to raise an estimated $300,000 toward helping the mission of the organization, to meet the underserved needs of the Indian American and larger South Asian community in Southern California.
The evening was filled with inspirational stories shared by a five-woman panel, entertainment, and survivor stories. The ballroom was adorned with beautiful purple lights and fresh rose centerpieces elegantly placed on each table, delicious food, fun and conversations about responsibilities we have as a community, according to a news release.
SAHARA Board chair Brinda Gandhi and SAHARA executive director Marilyn Neece took the stage to welcome the audience and acknowledged the outstanding efforts of the staff, board members, advisory board and volunteers that make up the SAHARA family. The event was emceed by comedian Rajiv Satyal.
A panel of accomplished women, including Rika Shah, Tanya Brown, Hon. Rupa Searight Goswami, Anila Ali and Dr. Rubina Najeeb, and moderated by Navneet Chugh, were later called on stage to talk about how vital SAHARA’s work is to the South Asian community and how they help their own respective communities.
The panel discussion was followed by inspirational speeches by a young survivor, summer youth ambassadors and a senior program volunteer.
Additionally, six community members received honoree awards, including Chandrabala Alamshaw, Rusi Alamshaw, Reshma Block, Dr. Pratibha Patel, Nirupa Sejpal and Sulochana Trivedi, who have dedicated their lives to helping others and have had a considerable role in the creation and operations of SAHARA.
The night also featured a live auction, music and dancing and a generous support from the community for the work, programs and services of SAHARA.
More information about SAHARA can be found by visiting www.saharacares.org.
