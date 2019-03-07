The 12th Annual US Global Business Forum and Investment Summit, with a focus on America and Asia, was held on the iconic Queen Mary luxury liner in Long Beach, Calif., Feb. 23, presented by US Global Holding Enterprises in association with Friends of South Asian American Communities, Armao Global and LA LA Land Development Inc., and Los Angeles Bioscope Film Festival. The event was hosted by Kevin Kaul, Steve Aust, Arvinder Chawla and Arun M. Raj from Global Holdings Enterprises, and Sneh Misra, chairwoman of LA LA Land. USGBF is a platform established by leaders of the Indian and American communities with the objective of promoting trade, commerce, investments and joint ventures between the various countries. The Forum brings together business leaders, diplomats, government officials, trade and development organizations onto one platform by organizing trade and investment conferences in various cities of the world, facilitating new business ventures, investments and trade.
Global Holding Enterprises chairman Kaul told India-West that the Forum resulted in “inquiries about potential business opportunities worth $100 billion, the majority of which came from personal meetings and emails from the delegates of Sri Lanka and Kazakhstan.”
The daylong event hosted around 250 delegates who filled the ship’s Grand Salon ballroom. The attendees came from diverse backgrounds looking for business and investment opportunities in Asia and America. Prominent among the delegates were dignitaries such as Serikzhan Seitzhanov, a leading industrialist from Kazakhstan; and consuls general of Senegal and Sri Lanka.
The conference topics were categorized by industry clusters: Healthcare and Wellness, Real Estate and Infrastructure, Media and Entertainment, Investments and Business Insurance, and Emerging Technologies and Sustainability. Each track had prominent keynote speakers who spoke eloquently and passionately about their respective fields.
Following each keynote speech, panel and Q-and-A sessions were held with moderators facilitating discussions and questions from the delegates. The series of panels and sessions offered insights and perspectives on current global business and investment trends. After a sumptuous lunch, breakout sessions were held to facilitate networking so that the attendees could converse with interested parties and pitch their businesses.
The Consul General of Sri Lanka for the Western United States, Mrs. Swarna Gunaratne, invited investors and real estate developers from America to help design and build the futuristic Port City in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in its goal of expanding commerce and travel and tourism industries.
Serikzhan Seitzhanov from Kazakhstan, who is on the Forbes Richest People List, took the stage and delivered a speech in which he focused on the economic reforms undertaken by the government, and outlined the extraordinary investment opportunities in infrastructure development available in his country as it embarks on building modern hi-tech cities and expansion of its petrochemical business.
Arjay CEO Arun Bhumitra, who was introduced by the Master of Ceremonies, Arun M. Raj, as one of the finest engineers to come out of India, delivered a powerful speech stating that innovation in technology and the power of collaboration between the United States and Asia will spur the U.S. economy and take it to greater heights. He elaborated on his vast diverse background in the aerospace, ship building and telecom industries, and emphasized the new emerging technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and cyber security. He ended his speech by congratulating the delegates for participating in the summit and wished everyone great success in their endeavors. Bhumitra was lauded for his recent foray in the recent U.S. Senate race.
Other speakers, such as basketball legend A.C. Green, gave thought-provoking speeches challenging the status quo and pushing us forward to a sustainable and clean planet. Green spoke about sustainable green energy and responsible commerce.
The highlight of the event was the evening’s glittering gala and delicious Kashmiri dinner catered by Queen Mary and held in the Britannia ballroom. Christi Given, singer, song writer and TV host, rendered the American national anthem, rousing the audience to their feet.
The recently elected Sheriff of Los Angeles County, Alex Villanueva, was the chief guest of the evening, who congratulated the event hosts for organizing such a significant business summit to bring businesses from around the world onto a single platform to explore new markets inside and outside of the United States. In his address, Villanueva stated that a safe and secure environment is the bedrock of any society and vital for businesses to thrive, and vowed that he and his department are committed to creating such an environment in Los Angeles County to attract international trade and tourism that are critical to the county’s economic future.
Villanueva, along with Kevin Kaul and Col. Arnold Strong, honored and presented congressional certificates and trophies to the men and women in uniform. Special honors were bestowed on the firefighters who battled the recent Woolsey fire in Los Angeles County.
In the entertainment segment, Dr. Sinduri’s disciples from the Savitri Academy kicked off the program with a vibrant Bharatanatyam recital to the delight of the audience, a majority of whom were witnessing the Indian classical dance form for the first time. The energetic UCI Bhangra dance group took to the stage and displayed their exuberant dancing with the audience cheering them on. Dr. Luis Cazal coordinated the Latin portion of the entertainment which included a vibrant Cuban ballet, colorful Mexican mariachi and folklore, and sensuous Brazilian samba.
A colorful fashion show was presented by Sikh Women’s Association that showcased beautiful Indian fabrics and the latest trends in Indian fashion. The event, for which the hosts had worked diligently behind the scene to make it memorable for the attendees, came to a close with a cake-cutting and a vote of thanks. The delegates left with great hopes of accelerating trade and investment opportunities and deepening business relationships between America and Asia, which interactions could open the doors for billions of dollars in business opportunities in the U.S.
(With input from Akshay Raj.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.