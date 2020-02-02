BREA, Calif. – Over 200 people gathered here at the Bharat Sevashram Sangh West’s center to celebrate the 158th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Spearheaded by BSS, the Los Angeles chapter of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bengali Association of Southern California, the Jan. 12 event was marked as “National Youth Day.” Accordingly, active participation of youth was witnessed, said a press release..
Chief guest Swami Mahayogananda of the Vedanta Society of Southern California spoke of the inspiration Swami Vivekananda provided for youth and for the stellar work the master had done for India and Hinduism while spreading the universal message of brotherhood.
Swami Muktatmananda of BSS, while thanking all for attending the event, said their presence would go toward ensuring that Sanatan Dharma would continue in its glory. Prof Keshav Patel, convener of the event, spoke of how as a youth, Swami Vivekananda had inspired him, the release added.
The centerpiece of the event was the cultural presentation by 32 youth. They enacted Swami Vivekananda’s world famous speech at Chicago, read out his quotes, explained his central messages, played instruments, danced and sang.
Earlier, the event began with youth chanting the ‘World Peace Mantra’ and rendering ‘Vande Mataram’ led by emcee Sampurna Dube, creating a harmonious environment in the hall. Dr. Sindhuri Jayasinghe and her students at the Savithri Arts Academy performed dance items including the “Ganesh Vandana.”
