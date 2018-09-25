NEW DELHI – The 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, the External Affairs Ministry-organized conclave of the Indian diaspora, to be held in Varanasi from Jan. 21 to 23, 2019, will be a bigger affair than all the past editions with a couple more programs being added, it was announced Sept. 15.
Speaking at the launch of the official website for the event here, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that in addition to attending the three-day PBD in Varanasi, the participants will also be taken to Allahabad where the Kumbh Mela will be going on then and then brought to New Delhi for the Republic Day celebrations.
Giving details of the program, Swaraj said that on Jan. 21, a Youth PBD will be held where Himanshu Gulati, an Indian-origin member of parliament of Norway will be the chief guest and Kanwaleet Singh Bakshi, also an Indian-origin member of parliament of New Zealand will be the guest of honor.
On Jan. 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the main event with Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth, who is also of Indian-origin, attending as the chief guest.
The event will conclude on Jan. 23 with a valedictory session that will be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind.
During the session, the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman will be conferred on 30 Indian-origin individuals for their exceptional and meritorious contributions in their chosen fields or professions.
“On Jan. 24, we will take the participants to Prayagraj (as Allahabad is also known) for the Kumbh Mela, which has been inscribed on the Unesco's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity," Swaraj said.
Following this, the participants will be brought to New Delhi by special trains to take part in the Republic Day celebrations on Jan. 26.
After being an annual event for 13 consecutive years starting in 2003 at the initiative of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PBD was turned into a biannual affair after the 2015 edition in Gandhinagar.
After the 2017 edition held in Bangalore, the External Affairs Ministry has now roped in Uttar Pradesh as the partner state with Varanasi as the host city.
Giving the rationale behind turning PBD into a biannual affair, Swaraj said that after the 2015 edition, she realized that PBD was not yielding much in terms of results as an annual affair.
“So, I suggested to the prime minister that it should be held every two years with the intervening year being used to hold meetings with groups of diaspora members on various issues and he agreed,” she said.
Though the earlier editions were three-day affairs ending on Jan. 9, the day Mahatma Gandhi returned from South Africa, on Jan. 9, 2019, PBD will be observed in Indian missions across the world.
With the launch of the website, registration for PBD 2019 has started effective from Sept. 15 and will continue till Nov. 15 when the process will close.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh said that more participation is expected in the Varanasi event than the last one in Bangalore.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present, recalled his participation in the mini PBD held in Mauritius in 2012 and said that with the 2019 PBD being held in Varanasi, many participants will be able to trace their roots back in India.
Many of the people of Indian origin in Mauritius are descendants of people taken from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the time of the British Raj to work as indentured labor on the sugarcane plantations on the Indian Ocean island nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.