Columbia, Maryland-based nonprofit Global Good Fund May 2 held its annual gala for social innovators, raising more than $300,000 in the process.
Global Good Fund supports social entrepreneurs in more than 25 countries across the globe. It was founded in 2012 and operates as a virtual organization, serving its fellows remotely through a 12-month leadership program, according to a Technical.ly report.
The Global Good Fund presented its group of fellows at its recent gala, which included 10 social entrepreneurs, including Hitesh Tolani, Indian American founder and CEO Virtudent, a U.S.-based provider of mobile dental clinics and tele-dentistry services for employers that makes dental care more easily accessible to all.
Also named to the group was Neha Arora, founder of Planet Abled, an India-based organization which provides accessible travel solutions and leisure excursions for people with different disabilities.
Vaibhav Lodha, cofounder of FTCash, was also a part of the group honored. The organization empowers India’s more than 60 million underserved micro-merchants by providing access to digital payments and loans solutions.
The fund said in a press release that it has supported 105 fellows with over 18,000 hours of mentoring and coaching, while also providing financial investments.
The gala, attracting more than 300 attendees, was packed with an evening of musical performances and pitches from the 2019 class of fellows. The more than $300,000 in funds were raised through gala ticket sales, a live auction and a silent auction, a repesentative of the organization told Technical.ly in the report.
The funds will go toward continuing the yearly fellowship program, the report said.
