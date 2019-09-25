HOUSTON – Putting on an event of the magnitude of the recently concluded “Howdy Modi” rally at the sprawling NRG Stadium here Sept. 22 can by no means be a small team effort.
And it wasn’t! According to Jugal Malani, convener of the event, it took 650 Welcome Partner organizations and over 1,000 volunteers to make it all come together.
“In Texas, everything is Big,” Malani told India-West, “and as such, we simply had to put on a big event.”
Efforts to put the event together began in early July. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had just announced his plans to travel to New York to address the United Nations General Assembly session.
And while in this country, Modi expressed a desire to meet the Indian American community in one of three cities – Chicago, Boston or Houston. The prime minister had earlier met with the local Indian community in New York in 2014 at Madison Square Garden, and then at the SAP Center in Silicon Valley in 2016. Both events had been attended by more than 20,000 people.
Malani, a long-time resident of Houston, and a highly successful entrepreneur, promptly fired off a letter on behalf of several local community organizations to the prime minister inviting him to come to Houston.
Malani argued that after having visited the financial capital and then the technology capital, it was now time to visit the “energy capital of the world.”
Coming to Houston began to make sense to Modi’s team. Just last year, Washington and New Delhi had signed a U.S.-India Strategic Energy partnership to enhance collaboration in this area. India’s massive energy demand, coupled with its limited domestic supply, makes it a huge potential market for American oil and gas exporters – particularly shale and liquified natural gas. And America’s sanctions against Iran have forced New Delhi to stop importing oil from Tehran.
Modi’s office sent a reply to Malani and his team asking them to provide details about the event.
Malani, who has been very active within the Indian American community in Houston, put together a team of community leaders from various local organizations, such as India House, Ekal Vidyalaya, and the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, and jointly sent a letter to Modi stating that since everything is big in Texas, they would like to organize a “big” event for him and host it at the NRG Stadium before a crowd of 50,000 or more.
Modi’s team accepted their invitation to come to Houston, whereupon Malani and his colleagues quickly began to mobilize an army of volunteers to help organize the event.
They created the “Texas India Forum,” a nonprofit umbrella group that included more than 600 organizations from across the U.S. They decided to call it the “Howdy Modi!” event with the tagline, “Shared Dreams, Bright Futures.”
As soon as registration for the event was announced, 25,000 people signed up in the very first week, said Rishi Bhutada, who was appointed co-convener of the event. And within three weeks of the announcement, they were already sold out, Bhutada told India-West.
And this was even before President Donald Trump’s name was added to the list of attendees.
Just three weeks before the event, Texas India Forum sent a letter to the White House, officially inviting President Trump to also grace the event. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi himself had also personally extended an invitation to Trump to join the event as his guest.
To the pleasant surprise of Malani and his colleagues, Trump accepted their invitation just a few days prior to the event date. “And all of a sudden, our Mega Event became a ‘Super Mega Event’,” Malani told India-West.
The president announced that he would join Modi on stage to underscore the important partnership between the U.S. and India, and to deepen their bilateral energy cooperation.
And now, all of a sudden, several mayors, governors, senators, congressmen and local political leaders also began approaching the Texas India Forum to come and attend the event.
Since this was going to be the largest ever gathering of Indian Americans in the history of the U.S., the organizers mobilized over 300 buses to transport them from locations in and around the greater Houston area.
PROTEST AND COUNTER-PROTEST
During a lunch meeting with Shalabh Kumar, head of the Republican Hindu Coalition, India-West learnt that the government of Pakistan had allocated a budget of $5 million to mobilize a huge contingent of protesters to come and demonstrate at the venue.
Kumar told India-West that he had wanted to organize a counter protest of patriotic Indian Americans so that the local media, when interviewing the Pakistani protesters, would also be given a chance to get an opposing viewpoint from the Indian contingent. According to Kumar, his request was denied by the Indian government.
TOTAL BUDGET
According to several informed sources, the total budget put together by the Texas India Forum to host the event was in the neighborhood of $3 million. Of this amount, $1 million came from convener Jugal Malani, CEO of Unique Industrial Products. Another $1 million contribution came from real estate developer Yalamanchali. The balance $1 million was made up by a group of ten other local entrepreneurs and community leaders.
In terms of expenses, rental of the NRG stadium alone cost $1 million. Other expenses included security personnel, publicity, transport, etc. All the volunteers provided their time and services for free. The organizers opted to keep the event completely free to the community, and even went a step further, by providing free parking at the venue for all the cars, as well as free transport to attendees via 300 buses to bring people to the venue from various centers in and around Houston.
VICTORY LAP
On the day after the historic event, convener Jugal Malani told India-West that “the event went even better than what we had expected.”
The highlight, according to him, was the “Victory Lap” that Modi and Trump did at the end of the Modi’s speech. According to Malani, the original plan was for Modi alone to sit in a golf cart and go around the stadium.
Instead, Modi surprised everyone by going over to Trump, grabbing his hand and then going around the entire stadium on foot, while all the time holding hands and waving to the crowds.
Following the event at the NRG stadium, Modi graced a luncheon at the NRG center which was attended by about 1,000 people. At this luncheon, Malani and his wife were invited to sit at the same table as the prime minister, along with India’s ambassador to the U.S. Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
“Sitting and having lunch with our prime minister was the absolute highlight of my life,” Malani told India-West.
