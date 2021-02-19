The National Federation of Indian American Associations recently named Ajoy Dube as its president for the 2021-2022 term.
A virtual swearing-in and installation ceremony for all the nationally elected officers was held at the 1st General Body Board for the new term of NFIA, the association said in a news release.
The NFIA, the largest non-profit umbrella organization of Indian associations, was established in 1980 and aims to unify the diverse Indian American community by coordinating and promoting the activities of its member associations.
The virtual oath swearing-in ceremony and elections were officiated by the founder president from 1980 to 1988, Dr. Thomas Abraham, who declared the results of the new team.
Online voting had to be done only for the election of seven directors-at-large and the vice presidents for Pacific North and Pacific South. All other officials were elected uncontested.
Dube, who was elected president, is a veteran of community involvement, both in metropolitan Los Angeles and in California, and has been working in the community for several decades in leadership positions.
A retired Boeing engineer by profession, Dube is bringing into the current executive committee many enthusiastic team members who have contributed to their local communities and to NFIA for last several years, the news release said.
Other members of the executive committee include Lavanya Reddy, executive vice president; Dr. Satish Mishra, vice president; Ashok (Pat) Patnaik, vice president; Raj Razdan, vice president; Dr. Makam Subbarao, secretary; Dr. Om Sharma, joint secretary; and Pooja Thomre, treasurer.
All are veteran members of NFIA and are bringing in their experience besides their long-term service association with NFIA, the release said.
Directors-at-large Aparna Hande, Dr. Lalita Kaul and Minhaj Akhtar were all re-elected.
Two directors-at-large – Dr. Sukrit Mukherjee and Vamshi Reddy – were elected for the first time at NFIA. Veteran community leaders Subash Razdan and Sudip Gorakshakar were also elected as the new directors-at-large, according to the news release.
Additionally, there are several new faces as regional vice presidents of NFIA. Prashanthi Harathi and Kamini Khare were elected as the RVP of the Pacific North and Pacific South regions, respectively.
Satish Gabhawala, Gunjan R. Rastogi and Aruna Patel won their respective RVP titles of the Central (Illinois), New York (NY) and South East (GA) regions, unopposed.
Kamlesh Munshi and Gope Gidwani kept their RVP positions for Capital (DC) and New England regions, respectively, uncontested.
