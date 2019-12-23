The Scientist publication Dec. 1 unveiled its Top 10 Innovations of 2019, which included Indian American Shivaji Thadke among the group recognized for their work.
On the winding road to successful innovation, there are many diversions and dead ends; but companies and independent researchers consistently navigate those pitfalls, developing products that have the potential not just to revolutionize the creation of new drugs or to ease the work of life scientists in the lab, but to offer a clearer picture of how biology works, the report notes.
“This year’s Top 10 Innovations, which come from companies both large and small, include an instrument that uses a new technology called mass photometry to simultaneously analyze several biomolecules within a cell and a novel system that improves multiplexed antibody detection,” it said.
This year has proven to be a great one for the life sciences, and the 2010s have been an exciting decade, it said.
At No. 2 on its recognition was the Thadke-led research group which developed double-sided Janus bases.
“Researchers can silence RNA by designing antisense oligonucleotides that complement the target sequence; the first therapeutics based on this approach are just hitting the market,” the report says.
“But manufacturing long oligonucleotides and delivering them to cells are not easy tasks, says Carnegie Mellon synthetic organic chemist Danith Ly. Researchers can also target RNA with small molecules, which are easier to manufacture and deliver but don’t selectively bind to the targeted RNA,” it adds.
Ly and Thadke developed Janus bases, which are covalently linked to a charge-neutral peptide nucleic acid backbone, rather than a negatively charged sugar backbone, so the molecules can get cozy with target RNA or DNA.
Janus bases, the report adds, also have two binding faces, allowing them to slip between the two sides of double-stranded nucleic acids, and bind to both of the complementary strands with stronger affinity than the two natural strands have to each other.
Janus base therapeutics can therefore be highly specific to their targets even at lengths much shorter than traditional oligonucleotides, it said.
NeuBase Therapeutics, founded in 2018 to develop peptide nucleic acid therapeutics, exclusively licensed Janus bases from Carnegie Mellon last year and took Thadke on as its director of chemistry, The Scientist said.
The company now has two Janus-based drugs in early development, for Huntington’s disease and for myotonic dystrophy type 1. Each drug is just three Janus bases long and binds to two sides of an aberrant hairpin that forms in mutant RNAs that underlie disease pathogenesis, according to the report.
It is now beginning mouse experiments, says Dietrich Stephan, cofounder, chairman, and CEO of NeuBase, with clinical trials projected to begin in 2021.
